Wockhardt Hospitals Breaks Barriers with ‘I Am Fearless’ Campaign to Celebrate Women’s Day

Mira Road – Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road proudly celebrated International Women’s Day with its annual “I Am Fearless” campaign, empowering women from across its various locations, including Mira Road, Mumbai Central, Rajkot, and Nagpur. The event brought together a total of 1800 female staff members, including RMOs, doctors, nurses, administrative staff, housekeeping teams, and other departmental associates. The aim was to promote women’s health, encourage talent expression, and foster a sense of unity and support within the organization.
The event featured an engaging talk about Breast Cancer Awareness Lecture for their female staff by Dr. Aditi Agrawal, Consultant General Surgery & Breast OncoSurgery, who addressed key topics surrounding women’s health. Their discussions covered the importance of daily self-examinations, and the significance of early-stage screenings in preventing major diseases. After the talks, attendees had the opportunity to engage in an interactive session with the doctors, followed by a short Q&A, making the experience both informative and engaging.
The event also featured an energetic Zumba session and other fun activities, promoting health and wellness among the participants. The “I Am Fearless” campaign continues to be a hallmark of Wockhardt Hospitals’ dedication to empowering women, encouraging healthy lifestyles, and supporting the well-being of both patients and staff alike.
Ms. Zahabiya Khorakiwala, Managing Director at Wockhardt Hospitals Group, shared her thoughts on the occasion: “At Wockhardt Hospitals, we believe in empowering women to live fearlessly. Our ‘I Am Fearless’ campaign serves as a reminder to women everywhere of the strength and resilience they possess, and we are proud to support them in their health and well-being. This day is not just about celebration, but also about raising awareness of important health issues that directly impact women.”
Mr. Amiya Kumar Sahoo, HR Head at Wockhardt Hospitals Group, emphasized the importance of such initiatives: “Celebrating International Women’s Day through this campaign allows us not only to honor the women at Wockhardt Hospitals, but also to reinforce our commitment to their health, development, and empowerment. It’s an opportunity to bring our teams closer and highlight the incredible impact women have within our organization.”
Dr. Pankaj Dhamija Centre Head, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road added, “This celebration is a testament to the strength, dedication, and talent of our female staff. It was truly inspiring to witness the enthusiasm and unity within our teams, and we are committed to creating an environment that supports their personal and professional growth.”