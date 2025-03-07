Wockhardt Hospitals Breaks Barriers with ‘I Am Fearless’ Campaign to Celebrate Women’s Day

Mira Road – Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road proudly celebrated International Women’s Day with its annual “I Am Fearless” campaign, empowering women from across its various locations, including Mira Road, Mumbai Central, Rajkot, and Nagpur. The event brought together a total of 1800 female staff members, including RMOs, doctors, nurses, administrative staff, housekeeping teams, and other departmental associates. The aim was to promote women’s health, encourage talent expression, and foster a sense of unity and support within the organization.

The event featured an engaging talk about Breast Cancer Awareness Lecture for their female staff by Dr. Aditi Agrawal, Consultant General Surgery & Breast OncoSurgery, who addressed key topics surrounding women’s health. Their discussions covered the importance of daily self-examinations, and the significance of early-stage screenings in preventing major diseases. After the talks, attendees had the opportunity to engage in an interactive session with the doctors, followed by a short Q&A, making the experience both informative and engaging.

The event also featured an energetic Zumba session and other fun activities, promoting health and wellness among the participants. The “I Am Fearless” campaign continues to be a hallmark of Wockhardt Hospitals’ dedication to empowering women, encouraging healthy lifestyles, and supporting the well-being of both patients and staff alike.