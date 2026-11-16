SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov 16 — DAS Technology, the technology company behind Digital Air Strike, announced today that its platforms and customer-facing communications, including but not limited to CDXPTM, AI Engage, Power Text and Smart Quote, have continued operating normally during the recent Microsoft outage, enabling automotive retail clients to maintain lead response and consumer engagement even when clients could not access their own Microsoft email systems.

The Microsoft disruption began November 12 and extended into the following day, severely disrupting core Microsoft 365 services, enterprise communications, and public infrastructure across 74 countries, globally. For DAS clients using Outlook, this affected their email access and delivery. During that time, DAS platforms continued engaging consumers and responding to client leads. Clients could also log in directly to engage with consumers and review how the system was responding on their behalf.

For dealerships affected by the email disruption, that access provided a way to continue customer conversations without waiting for their Microsoft inboxes to become available. DAS provided similar continuity during the CDK Global outage, when dealers used Response Logix uninterrupted to work leads and send emails and texts to customers and prospects while other vendor systems were unavailable.

“When a consumer contacts a dealership, they expect a response, whether the dealership’s email is working or not,” said Alexi Venneri, co-founder and CEO of DAS Technology. “This outage underscores how important it is for our retailers to have DAS as an insurance policy, keeping conversations moving that lead to more consumers buying and servicing with them.”

Clients experiencing Microsoft email issues can continue logging in to DAS platforms to communicate with consumers and monitor lead-response activity. For current DAS clients, please contact your Client Advocate for details or call 1-888-820-3577.