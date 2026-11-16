WASHINGTON, Nov 16 — Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water solutions company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program of its common stock of up to $1.5 billion, effective immediately. Repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The Company intends to be opportunistic in its repurchases of stock based on market conditions and other factors, and may suspend or discontinue the repurchase program at any time.

“Our strong financial position gives us the flexibility to invest in organic and inorganic growth while returning capital to shareholders,” said Matthew Pine, Xylem’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain confident in the opportunities ahead and will continue to deploy capital with discipline to drive long-term growth and shareholder value.”

Xylem expects to continue investing in innovation and profitable growth, while maintaining a strong balance sheet and financial flexibility.