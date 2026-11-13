Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate two flagship conferences -- NDE 2026 and AeroNDE

Hyderabad, Nov 13: Hyderabad is set to host two major international events in the field of non-destructive testing, evaluation and aerospace inspection technologies, as the Indian Society for Non-Destructive Testing (ISNT) organises NDE 2026 – the 36th Annual Conference on Non-Destructive Evaluation and Enabling Technologies, alongside AeroNDT 2026 – the 15th International Symposium on NDT in Aerospace, from November 15 to 17, 2026, at HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hall No. 4, Hyderabad.

Disclosing this addressing a presence conference in the city today Dr Jaiteerth R Joshi, President-ISNT, DG, DRDO and CEO & MD, Brahmos Aerospace in the presence of his colleagues Shri R. Siva Prasad Reddy, Chairman, Rachamallu Forgings, Shri G Surya Prakash, Chairman- NDE 2026, Chairman- Archimedes Engineering and Mohan P. Nair, Convenor of NDE 2026 said that it will be organised under the theme “Innovation for Strategic and Economic Excellence,” the joint events will bring together industry leaders, scientists, researchers, academicians, engineers, students and technology providers from India and abroad to explore advances in non-destructive evaluation (NDE), aerospace inspection, industrial safety and emerging engineering technologies.

Shri Rajnath Singh, Hon’ble Minister of Defence, Government of India, will be the Chief Guest at the inaugural ceremony scheduled for November 15. Rajnath Singh himself being Prof of Physics, he has keen interest in the subject and will spend two full days, shared Dr. Joshi.

D Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT, Govt of Telangana will be the guest of honour.

When asked about Brahmos, especially after operation Sindhoor, the product has earned global recognition. We see tens of thousands and millions of dollars export potential, he said. Speaking further he added that the deal with Philippines is completed. Entered an understanding agreement with Vietnam. The talks with some countries in South East Asia are in advance stage and after getting the government’s nod those deals will be finalised said Dr Jaiteerth R Joshi, President-ISNT, DG, DRDO and CEO & MD, who is also the national president of ISNT.

Speaking about the role of NDT in missiles such as Brahmos, Dr Joshi said it is NDT which ensured their efficacy, reliability almost 15 to 20years back when those missiles were made

When asked what the 36th edition of NDE 2026 conference brings to table, Dr Joshi said, use of AI into NDT is something new especially in aerospace sector. Earlier we used to depend on countries like Singapore for NDT testing or certification. Now this is possible.

Reliance Industries Limited, BrahMos, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), MIDHANI, MR Chime, Larsen & Toubro, Godrej, the Indian Air Force, CECI Technologies, Ooga Technologies, TPAC, Modsonic, The Welding Institute (TWI) and McGean, among others are supporting the event.

NDE 2026 is expected to attract more than 2,000 professionals, researchers, academicians and industry leaders, while the accompanying exhibition will feature over 100 exhibitors showcasing products, technologies and solutions in non-destructive testing and related fields. The conference will provide opportunities for technical exchange, business networking, industry-academia collaboration and the exploration of emerging applications across strategic and industrial sectors added Suryaprakash, Mohan Nair and Shiva Kumar. They have also highlighted the shortage of NDT Engineers in India, which is a matter of great concern.

The event brings together two specialised technical platforms for the first time. While NDE 2026 will address the wider applications of non-destructive evaluation across industries, AeroNDT 2026 will focus on the specific challenges and emerging technologies associated with aerospace inspection, certification, structural integrity and maintenance.

The joint platform is expected to strengthen collaboration among the aerospace, defence, manufacturing, energy, transportation and infrastructure sectors, where inspection technologies play a critical role in ensuring safety, reliability and performance.

Established in 1972, the Indian Society for Non-Destructive Testing is a non-profit professional organisation dedicated to promoting the science and technology of non-destructive testing through education, research and the exchange of technical information. With more than 5,000 members across 19 chapters in India, ISNT supports the development and adoption of inspection technologies that enhance industrial safety, quality assurance, reliability and asset integrity.

Non-destructive testing enables the examination of materials, components and structures without causing damage to them. It is essential throughout the lifecycle of products and infrastructure, from manufacturing and quality control to in-service inspection, maintenance and failure prevention.

In aerospace, where structural integrity and reliability are paramount, NDT helps detect defects and assess materials and components at defined intervals. The growing use of advanced materials, including carbon-fibre-reinforced polymer (CFRP) composites and ceramics, as well as additive manufacturing for structural components, has created new inspection challenges and opportunities for research and technological innovation.

The technical programme will address a wide range of emerging technologies and applications, including artificial intelligence and machine learning in inspection, digital NDE, robotics and automation, advanced materials inspection, structural health monitoring, predictive maintenance, renewable energy, hydrogen and energy storage systems, aerospace and defence applications, and quality assurance in additive manufacturing.

The programme will be structured around three major technical tracks:

Track 1: Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning in Non-Destructive Testing and Structural Health Monitoring

This track will examine the foundations and practical applications of AI and machine learning in aerospace inspection, including technological developments and industrial experience.

Track 2: Digital Twin and Digital Thread in Design, Integration, Reliability and NDE

The sessions will explore the current status and practical applications of digital twins and digital threads in engineering design, integration, reliability and non-destructive evaluation, alongside emerging technologies and industry experience.

Track 3: Building India’s Aerospace NDT Competence Framework

This track will focus on NAS410/EN4179 implementation, NDT personnel qualification and certification, governance and global recognition. Discussions will cover international practices and the development of a foundation for an Indian National Aerospace NDT Board (NANDTB).

The programme will feature scientific presentations, invited and contributory papers, plenary sessions, thematic discussions, poster presentations and industry interactions. Selected full-length papers presented at the conference, subject to peer review and publication requirements, will be included in a special edition of the conference proceedings published by Springer Nature.

As part of its focus on professional development and industry readiness, four pre-conference tutorials will be conducted on November 14, covering digital radiography and AI-enabled inspection, NDE for renewable energy, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and NAS410 and NADCAP requirements for aerospace NDT organisations.

These tutorials are intended to provide participants with specialised technical knowledge and practical perspectives on evolving inspection requirements, certification standards and emerging applications.

The main conference will run from November 15 to 17, with a pre-conference tutorial programme on November 14.

The programme will include the inauguration of the exhibition and conference, a thematic session on the defence and strategic sector, memorial lectures, plenary sessions, parallel technical sessions, poster presentations, exhibition visits, cultural programmes, networking dinners and an awards ceremony.

The second day will feature a thematic session on renewable energy for a sustainable future, while the third day will include further parallel technical sessions, plenary discussions and the valedictory session with the award ceremony.

The organisers have also planned a visit to an aerospace facility as part of the symposium’s tradition of connecting technical discussions with industrial applications. A special session on aerospace certification and digital transformation will be jointly conducted by AeroNDT 2026 and NDE 2026.

Established in 2008, AeroNDT – The Symposium for NDT in Aerospace – was created to communicate research and development achievements to industrial practitioners, discuss advanced and improved inspection methods, and understand the needs of scientists and industrial researchers.

The 2026 edition in Hyderabad will bring the international aerospace NDT community together with India’s broader non-destructive evaluation and engineering community

AeroNDT 2026 will address aerospace certification, digital transformation, advanced inspection techniques and the reliability of aerospace structures. The collaboration with NDE 2026 is expected to encourage research partnerships and promote the adoption of advanced inspection technologies.

The conference will also provide a platform to recognise outstanding contributions to non-destructive testing. ISNT’s National NDT Awards acknowledge professionals and researchers for excellence in research and development, industrial applications, NDT systems innovation, scientific publications, young scientist achievements and lifetime contributions.

The awards include the ISNT-EEC Award for Excellence in Contribution in R&D, the ISNT-P-MET Award for Excellence in Industrial Applications, the ISNT-MQS Award for Excellence in NDT Systems Innovation and Development, the ISNT-IXAR Award and ISNT-Eastwest Award for outstanding papers, the ISNT-CHOKSI IMAGING Best Chapter Award, the ISNT Lifetime Achievement Award, the ISNT-CHOKSI ASIA Young Scientist Award and the ISNT National NDT Award for International Recognition.

The awards are intended to encourage research, innovation and professional excellence across engineering industries that rely on non-destructive testing technologies.

The participation of organisations from defence, aerospace, engineering and industrial technology reflects the growing importance of advanced inspection and evaluation technologies in India’s strategic and manufacturing sectors.

With its established aerospace, defence, engineering and technology ecosystem, Hyderabad provides an appropriate setting for this international gathering. The city is home to a growing network of aerospace manufacturers, defence organisations, research institutions and engineering companies, making it a significant location for discussions on advanced inspection, certification and industrial innovation.

The organisers expect the joint conference and exhibition to strengthen technical cooperation, facilitate knowledge-sharing between research and industry, and encourage the development and adoption of technologies that support India’s industrial and strategic priorities.

The conference and exhibition are being organised by ISNT, with the ISNT Hyderabad Chapter hosting the event, in collaboration with BINDT, DGZfP and COFREND.