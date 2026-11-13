India’s Renewable Energy Revolution: Clean Power Drives Investment and New Business Opportunities

India’s renewable energy sector is entering a significant growth phase, creating fresh opportunities for businesses, investors and manufacturers. With electricity demand increasing and the focus on energy security becoming stronger, the country is expanding its clean energy capacity through solar, wind, hydropower, bio-energy and emerging technologies such as green hydrogen.

This transition is not just about generating electricity from cleaner sources. It is also opening up new avenues for industrial investment, domestic manufacturing, infrastructure development and employment. From solar panel production to battery storage and hydrogen technology, India’s changing energy landscape is creating opportunities across multiple industries.

The country’s total installed power capacity reached approximately 560 GW in October 2026, compared with 249 GW in 2014. Non-fossil fuel sources accounted for 308 GW as of July 2026, representing around 55% of total installed capacity. India now ranks third globally in renewable energy installed capacity.

Renewable Energy Investment Gains Momentum

Growing investment is supporting India’s ambition to develop a stronger and more self-reliant clean energy industry. The renewable energy sector attracted approximately $63.7 billion between July 2024 and June 2026, reflecting increasing interest in clean power infrastructure and technology.

The Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo (BRESE) 2026, held in New Delhi from November 2 to 5, further highlighted the sector’s investment potential. The event brought together international policymakers, investors, manufacturers, technology providers and industry representatives.

More than 400 manufacturers, startups and research institutions participated in the exhibition, while 13 Indian states and Union Territories showcased their renewable energy capabilities and investment opportunities.

Discussions focused on clean energy financing, domestic manufacturing, energy storage, emerging technologies and workforce development. These areas will play an important role in strengthening India’s renewable energy supply chain and attracting private investment.

Solar Energy Creates Opportunities Beyond Power Generation

Solar power has become the largest component of India’s renewable energy capacity. Installed solar capacity reached approximately 175 GW by October 31, 2026, rising significantly from 2.8 GW in 2014.

India added more than 37 GW of solar capacity in 2025, becoming the world’s second-largest solar growth market during the year.

Government initiatives are also encouraging households and businesses to adopt rooftop solar systems. The PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, launched with an outlay of ₹75,021 crore, aims to benefit one crore households.

By November 2, 2026, around 65.26 lakh households had benefited from rooftop solar installations, while nearly 21 lakh households had received zero electricity bills by October.

For businesses, this expansion creates opportunities in solar equipment manufacturing, installation, maintenance and project development.

The Pradhan Mantri Surya Sarovar Yojana, approved with an allocation of ₹5,070 crore, is also expected to support 5,000 MW of floating solar projects with integrated energy storage. This can encourage investment in specialised solar technology and infrastructure.

Wind and Bio-Energy Strengthen Industrial Growth

Wind energy is another important contributor to India’s clean power expansion. The country had approximately 59.20 GW of installed wind capacity as of October 29, 2026, ranking fourth globally.

Annual additions reached a record 6.05 GW in FY 2025–26. Domestic manufacturing is also expanding, with wind turbine manufacturing capacity reaching approximately 24 GW in March 2026.

The growth of the sector is benefiting equipment manufacturers, engineering companies and infrastructure developers. Offshore wind projects are also creating opportunities for specialised technology and investment.

Bio-energy is developing alongside these sources. India’s bio-power capacity reached approximately 11.75 GW in October 2026, while the compressed biogas sector is attracting attention from businesses involved in agricultural waste management and clean fuel production.

The GOBARdhan National Circular Bioenergy Scheme, with an allocation of ₹23,731 crore, aims to expand domestic compressed biogas production. It offers opportunities for agricultural enterprises, waste management companies and technology providers while supporting a more circular use of natural resources.

Green Hydrogen and Energy Storage Open New Markets

Green hydrogen is emerging as a promising opportunity for India’s industrial and energy sectors. Under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the government aims to develop annual production capacity of five million metric tonnes by 2030.

The mission has an approved outlay of ₹19,744 crore and is expected to encourage investment in production facilities, electrolysers, storage infrastructure and transportation systems.

Indian companies have already signed green hydrogen offtake commitments of 5.5 lakh metric tonnes per annum since 2023. Projects are expected to attract investments of approximately ₹90,000 crore.

The development of hydrogen-powered vehicles and India’s first indigenous hydrogen fuel cell-powered train also reflects the expanding scope of this technology.

At the same time, energy storage is becoming increasingly important as solar and wind generation expand. Battery manufacturing, storage systems and grid management technologies will be essential for ensuring a more reliable electricity supply.

Hydropower and Geothermal Energy Add to the Energy Mix

Hydropower continues to provide reliable and flexible electricity, supporting grid stability as renewable capacity increases. India’s cumulative hydropower capacity reached 57.49 GW in October 2026.

The Small Hydro Power Development Scheme, approved with an allocation of ₹2,584.60 crore, aims to add approximately 1,500 MW of capacity by FY 2030–31, with particular support for hilly and northeastern regions.

Geothermal energy is also receiving greater attention. India’s estimated geothermal potential stands at around 10,600 MW, based on exploration across 381 hot springs.

The National Policy on Geothermal Energy provides a framework for research, technology partnerships and project development. Although the sector remains at an early stage, it could create opportunities in specialised engineering, research and clean energy infrastructure.

What Renewable Energy Growth Means for Businesses

India’s clean energy expansion is creating opportunities throughout the business ecosystem. Large companies can invest in renewable energy generation and infrastructure, while MSMEs can participate in equipment manufacturing, component supply, installation, maintenance and technical services.

The growing demand for skilled workers is also expected to support employment in engineering, project management, research and energy operations.

However, sustaining this growth will require affordable financing, reliable transmission infrastructure, advanced storage technology and a stronger domestic manufacturing base. Businesses will also need to focus on technological innovation and operational efficiency to remain competitive.

Conclusion

India’s renewable energy transition is evolving into a major opportunity for economic growth and industrial development. Expanding solar and wind capacity, growing interest in bio-energy, and investments in green hydrogen and energy storage are creating new markets for businesses and investors.

The next phase will depend on how effectively India combines policy support, private investment, domestic manufacturing and technological innovation. As the country strengthens its clean energy infrastructure, renewable power will play an increasingly important role in building a competitive, energy-secure and sustainable economy.