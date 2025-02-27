Discover the Essence of Liberation at House of Moksha

New Delhi, 27th January 2025 Moksha Aromatics is proud to announce the launch of the House of Moksha (HOM), a premium luxury perfumery that effortlessly blends Western sophistication, Middle Eastern opulence, and the timeless allure of Indian ingredients. Crafted with a commitment to sustainability, HOM offers vegan, cruelty-free fragrances developed using eco-friendly practices. Founded by two visionary brothers, Mr. Ashish Khandelwal and Mr. Kushank Rahul Gupta, with the aim of creating a legacy group of brands in the cosmetics and skincare industry, HOM delivers exceptional products with the highest quality and affordability. HOM is set to redefine the luxury fragrance industry with its meticulously curated scents and innovative formulations, establishing a new standard for ethical and artisanal perfumery.

House of Moksha celebrates the art of perfumery through a harmonious blend of cultures, incorporating rare and natural Indian essential oils such as Mysore sandalwood, vetiver, and Himalayan saffron. By paying homage to India’s rich heritage while embracing global traditions, each perfume becomes a journey designed to evoke emotions, spark memories, and transport users to a state of “moksha”—ultimate bliss and liberation. With a vision to become a global pioneer in luxurious fragrances, HOM is dedicated to crafting scents that create deep emotional connections while celebrating cultural diversity.

HOM’s exquisite range includes two standout collections:

● Oud Collection: Tobacco Oud, Vetiver Oud, Saffron Oud, Leather Oud, and Rose Oud.

● Signature Scents: Citrus Musk, Scarlet Love, Orchard Bloom, Aqua Terra, and Greek God.

With over 15 years of experience in the fragrance industry, Ashish brings a wealth of expertise and an unwavering commitment to quality and innovation.“Fragrance is a silent yet powerful expression of one’s personality. At House of Moksha, we strive to craft scents that not only enhance individuality but also resonate with the soul, creating a lasting impression.” – Ashish Khandelwal, Founder, CEO & Creative Director of House of Moksha With a background in mechanical engineering and supply chain management with over 7+ years of experience in manufacturing and product development, Kushank has seamlessly combined technical precision with his lifelong passion for exclusive fragrances. “At House of Moksha, my goal is to create fragrances that transcend time, evoking cherished memories and unforgettable experiences. With a foundation in technical precision and a passion for exclusivity, I strive to craft scents that are not only exceptional in quality but also accessible to all, redefining the art of perfumery on a global scale.” – Kushank Rahul Gupta, Chief Operating Officer

HOM fragrances will be available through the brand’s official online store www.houseofmoksha.com and select luxury retail outlets , making it convenient for customers to experience the magic of HOM from anywhere.

HOM delivers unparalleled premium luxury with fragrances priced between Rs 2750 and Rs 3250 per bottle. This balance ensures that quality is accessible to fragrance enthusiasts seeking unique and memorable olfactory experiences.

The brand is poised for growth, with plans to expand its product range, launch exclusive limited editions, and establish itself as a global luxury brand. Its commitment to authenticity, sustainability, and inclusivity ensures it will remain a leader in the evolving fragrance industry.