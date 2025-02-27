Shark Tank-featured Earthful, D2C plant-based nutrition brand raises INR 5 Cr to bolster product portfolio

Hyderabad, 27th February 2025: Earthful, a leading plant-based nutrition brand, has raised INR 5 Cr led by a seasoned entrepreneur Srinivasan Namala, who has built Porus Labs and exited to Bain Capital for over ₹2,400 crores. Ritesh Agarwal (Founder, OYO Rooms) will also be participating following his investment commitment on Shark Tank India Season 4. The Company has raised over $1 million till date in funding including the current investment.

Founded in 2020 by IIT Kharagpur alumnae and sisters Veda Gogineni and Sai Sudha G., Earthful is a clean, plant-based nutrition brand dedicated to offering 100% natural supplements, free from chemicals and additives. With a strong focus on science-backed formulations, Earthful provides multivitamins designed to fill daily nutrition gaps across different age groups, along with targeted solutions for Skin, Hair, Sleep, and PCOS. It is also among the first in India to create a clean, 100% natural multivitamin specifically for menopausal women. The product range includes plant-based proteins and a junk free, natural Kids’ chocolaty milk mix powder.

Veda Gogineni, Co-founder, Earthful says, “This funding will help us bring Earthful’s clean, effective nutrition to more households across India. We believe wellness should be simple, transparent, and never compromise on purity or taste. The loyalty of our repeat customers speaks volumes about their trust in our brand and products.”

The funds will be deployed for research and development of new products and strengthening brand presence. The company is also focused on building a strong leadership team across marketing and operations to accelerate its next growth phase.

In the last 12 months, Earthful has witnessed an impressive 3x growth, reaching over 1 lakh customers with a strong 40-50% repeat purchase rate. The company is currently at a ₹15 Cr annual revenue run rate, with 70-75% of sales coming directly from its website, demonstrating deep consumer trust and loyalty.

Srinivasan Namala, Founder, Porus, Labs, says, “I believe that over the next 5-7 years, the nutraceutical market in India will experience significant growth, driven by a rising number of health-conscious Indians. Earthful, with its strong brand values and commitment to clean, plant-based nutrition, is well positioned to capitalize on this opportunity.”

Earthful is ramping up production and expanding warehouse operations to support its rapid business growth. With a strong focus on innovation, the company is set to launch 3-4 new products every quarter, backed by significant investment in research and development.

Staying focused on its mission of making clean, plant-based nutrition both accessible and delicious, Earthful recently launched Japanese Matcha, Coffee Mocha protein flavors, all completely natural and free from additives and preservatives. The company has also introduced a Kids’ Milk Mix powder, a nutritious blend of millets, plant-based protein, calcium, and Vitamin D3 made with real cocoa.

Earthful products are currently available on leading e-comm and quick commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Instamart, and the company’s website. The brand is gearing up for 5x growth over the next 12 – 18 months, driven by new category expansion and upcoming strategic branding collaborations. The company is also set to expand into offline retail, making its products more accessible to consumers across India. Over the next three years, Earthful aims to build a ₹500 Cr brand, establishing itself as a leader in the plant-based nutrition segment.