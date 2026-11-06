Diwali Optimism Boosts Investor Sentiment as Markets Record Three-Year Winning Streak

Mumbai, Nov 6: Indian stock markets extended their winning run to seven consecutive sessions on Friday, marking their longest such streak in three years. Strong buying in banking and financial stocks, along with gains in select companies reporting encouraging earnings, lifted investor sentiment and pushed the benchmark indices to significant milestones.

The BSE Sensex surged 1,718.01 points, or 2.17 per cent, to close at 81,028.02. The NSE Nifty climbed 493.75 points, or 2.01 per cent, to settle at 25,030.35.

The rally helped the Nifty reclaim the psychologically important 25,000 mark for the first time since February 27, 2026. It also recorded its strongest closing level in nine months, reflecting the strength of the recent recovery.

Banking Stocks Lead the Market’s Recovery

Banking and financial services shares were among the biggest contributors to Friday’s gains as investors increased exposure to heavyweight stocks. Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank and HDFC Life Insurance Company featured among the leading Nifty gainers, providing support to the benchmark’s advance.

The Nifty Private Bank index emerged as the strongest-performing sector, highlighting renewed investor interest in financial stocks. The buying momentum also reflected a shift in market positioning as investors reassessed opportunities across sectors.

Another factor influencing sentiment was the unwinding of the global artificial intelligence trade, which encouraged some investors to rotate their investments into other market segments. Easing concerns surrounding the West Asia conflict and improving confidence following corporate earnings announcements also supported the broader recovery.

Mid- and Small-Cap Stocks Lag Behind

Despite the sharp gains in the benchmark indices, the broader market did not participate equally in the rally. The Nifty MidCap 100 ended marginally lower by 0.02 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 declined 0.82 per cent.

The divergence suggests that buying interest remained concentrated in select large-cap stocks, particularly banking and financial companies. For investors, this uneven performance highlights the importance of looking beyond headline index gains when assessing the overall strength of the market.

The Nifty Media index was the weakest-performing sector during the session, contrasting with the strength seen in private banking stocks.

Nifty Faces Key Resistance Near 25,200

With the Nifty moving above 25,000, market attention is now turning to the next technical hurdle. The immediate resistance zone is placed around 25,150–25,200. A sustained move above this range could strengthen bullish momentum and create room for further gains.

On the downside, 24,800 is seen as an important near-term support level. Holding above this mark could help preserve the current upward trend, while a decisive break below it may encourage profit-booking.

What the Rally Means for Investors

The seven-session advance has improved the near-term outlook for Indian equities, with banking stocks and earnings-led buying providing important support. However, the weaker performance of mid- and small-cap indices indicates that the recovery is not yet broad-based.

Investors will be watching whether the Nifty can sustain its position above 25,000 and move beyond the 25,150–25,200 resistance zone. The strength of banking shares, upcoming corporate results and global developments are also likely to influence market direction.

For now, the return above 25,000 marks an important milestone for the market. Whether this momentum develops into a more sustained recovery will depend on broader participation, earnings performance and the ability of benchmark indices to hold their recent gains.