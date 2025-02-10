DKMS Foundation India Inaugurates 10-bed BMT unit in Ahmedabad

Mumbai/Ahmedabad, February 10, 2025: With a vision to strengthen treatment solutions for Thalassemia patients in Gujarat region, DKMS Foundation India inaugurated a new Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Unit in Ahmedabad, today. Designed to meet the growing demand for stem cell transplantations in the region, the new center includes 10 specialised pediatric BMT beds, alongside essential apheresis care facilities and an outpatient center. More than 26 professionals, including four doctors and 14 nurses, will ensure best possible care for patients. The non-profit organization Sankalp India Foundation operates the new unit with the medical advice support of Cure2Children on the premises of Health1 Super Specialty Hospital, Ahmedabad.

India faces a pressing healthcare challenge: over 12,000 children are born each year with thalassemia, a hereditary blood disorder that causes severe anemia. These children often require lifelong blood transfusions, and without proper treatment, many do not survive beyond the age of 20. Bone marrow transplantation offers the only curative option, but access remains limited due to financial and logistical barriers.

To bridge this gap, DKMS through its Access to Transplantation program has committed 31.15 million Indian rupees (approximately 350,000 euros) to fund the new BMT unit.

“By funding the BMT unit in Ahmedabad, we are bringing lifesaving care closer to home, reducing barriers to treatment, and supporting families who might otherwise have to travel long distances. We dream of giving every child suffering from thalassemia in India a second chance at life – a chance to smile, grow, and embrace the future they deserve,” explains Dr. Elke Neujahr, Global CEO of DKMS. “Our collaboration with DKMS has transformed the lives of more than 570 children in India since 2018,” says Rajat Kumar Agarwal, President of Sankalp. “With the new and expanded unit in Ahmedabad, where up to 120 children can be treated every year , even more children can be saved and return to a happy life. It represents hope and a brighter future for families facing the challenges of thalassemia.”

It is the second BMT unit in India funded by DKMS, in memory of Mechtild Harf, the late wife of DKMS founder Peter Harf. The first BMT unit in Bangalore, established in 2021 and also operated by Sankalp in collaboration with Cure2Children, has already had a positive impact on more than 460 children with thalassemia.

The inauguration of the new BMT unit represents a significant milestone in the advancement of healthcare in Ahmedabad and the surrounding region. It will not only enhance access to critical treatment but also contribute to the development of expertise in the field of bone marrow transplantation.

A story of hope: Tanvi

The impact of this initiative is best reflected in the story of Tanvi, a young girl diagnosed with thalassemia at just six months old. Born into a family facing daily financial struggles, her father – an auto-rickshaw driver – worked tirelessly to provide for them. For Tanvi, routine blood transfusions became a lifeline, but as the financial burden grew overwhelming, her father desperately sought help.

Thanks to free HLA typing funded by DKMS and facilitated by Sankalp, a genetic match – and the foundation for a stem cell transplant – was found: Tanvi’s own sister, Dhanvi. With renewed hope, the family accessed the BMT procedure at the former Ahmedabad unit, a turning point in Tanvi’s battle against the disease. Today, five years after her transplant, 16-year-old Tanvi is thriving – a joyful child who loves dancing and embraces life with newfound energy.

“I am immensely grateful that my daughter could receive this treatment thanks to DKMS and Sankalp,” shares Tanvi’s father. “Because of them, I can see her smile again. She now has the chance for a long and full life.”

In addition to receiving the transplant, Tanvi’s family benefited from DKMS’s Patient Funding Program, which helped ease the financial strain of the procedure, ensuring she got the care she needed.