Transcosmos Partners with Ibaraki City, Osaka to Drive Local Government Digital Transformation

Tokyo, Japan, February 10, 2025: transcosmos hereby announces that on February 3, 2025, the company signed a collaboration agreement with Ibaraki City, Osaka (Mayer: Yoichi Fukuoka), on matters related to digital transformation (DX) in local governments.

Left: Yoichi Fukuoka, Mayor of Ibaraki City, Osaka ; Right: Toshio Tokoro, Corporate Senior Officer, transcosmos

Through this collaboration agreement, Ibaraki City and transcosmos will work closely together, and utilize their respective resources to solve challenges in regional communities. Ultimately, the two parties aim to contribute to rural revitalization.

Specifically, the two parties collaborate on matters related to 1) a proof-of-concept to validate the feasibility of an app for HOKATSU, or activities of hunting for daycare, 2) reformation of touchpoints between citizens and governments, 3) DX talent development, 4) User interface (UI)/user experience (UX) design for resident services, 5) enhancement of daycare enrollment processes, and 6) others matters related to local government DX.

Committed to our purpose of expanding our social impact as a business and ultimately maximize the well-being of society as a whole through solving social challenges, we, transcosmos, are engaging in meaningful business activities to become a Sustainable Transformation (SX) Partner for all. Not only as its initiative to promote SDGs but also to show its sincere gratitude for employees and the municipalities where they live, transcosmos will continue to assist initiatives led by local governments by utilizing the corporate version of Japan’s hometown tax donation program, the furusato nozei.

■transcosmos Contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) (https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/company/sustainability/sdgs.html)

* transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

* Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.