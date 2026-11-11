DOMS Industries Creates a Three-Day Brand Experience for Families at Kidz Flea Carnival

Surat, Nov 11: DOMS Industries Ltd. participated in the three-day Kidz Flea Carnival held at Purple Orchid, PAL, Adajan, Surat. Bringing together families, children and entertainment, the carnival provided DOMS with an opportunity to engage with young consumers through an interactive brand experience centred on creativity, participation and Halloween-themed activities.

As part of its participation, DOMS set up a dedicated stall featuring its wide range of products, creating an engaging space where children and parents could explore the brand’s offerings and experience its products firsthand. A special Halloween-themed drawing activity invited children to showcase their imagination and artistic abilities, with every participant receiving a DOMS product as a token of appreciation.

Adding an element of surprise to the experience, DOMS introduced a specially curated Trick-or-Treat Box containing chits with exciting rewards. Children could pick a chit to win DOMS freebies or discount coupons, making each interaction with the brand an engaging experience. The Halloween celebrations also extended to a lively carnival parade featuring different characters who danced and interacted with children. Adding to the brand’s presence during the parade, every child was given DOMS stationary.

The activation offered an opportunity for children and parents to interact with DOMS products in an informal and engaging setting. The stall also witnessed encouraging sales over the three days, reflecting positive consumer interest and engagement. Alongside the DOMS experience, food stalls and other entertainment activities contributed to the carnival’s appeal as a family-oriented destination.

Commenting on the activity Mr Saumitra Prasad, Chief Marketing Officer, DOMS Industries said “Children connect with brands in different ways, and we believe giving them an opportunity to experience our products firsthand makes that connection more meaningful. At Kidz Flea, we wanted to create an environment where children could have fun, explore their creativity and engage with DOMS beyond just the products. The Halloween theme added to the excitement, making the experience even more enjoyable for families. We look forward to continuing to create such opportunities to connect with our consumers and bring the joy of creativity to more children.”

Through its participation at Kidz Flea, DOMS brought its focus on making creativity accessible and enjoyable to life through hands-on activities and interactive consumer experiences. The initiative also highlighted how occasion-led and experience-driven brand activations can create meaningful touchpoints with young consumers and families, while encouraging product discovery and strengthening brand engagement beyond traditional retail interactions.