Ireland’s Export Diversification Strategy: How New International Market Initiatives Could Create Opportunities for Irish SMEs

Nov 11: Irish businesses are looking beyond their traditional export markets as they explore new ways to reach international customers. From technology and healthcare to food production and engineering, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly finding reasons to expand their presence in overseas markets.

The shift comes at a time when global trade is becoming more unpredictable. Changing trade policies, rising operating costs and supply chain challenges are making it important for businesses to avoid depending too heavily on a small number of markets.

Ireland is responding by strengthening its international trade relationships and helping domestic companies explore new destinations. A key development came on 9 November 2026, when the Government published the second progress report on its Action Plan for Market Diversification.

The report highlights efforts to build stronger commercial relationships with markets including India, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, New Zealand and South Korea.

For Irish SMEs, this could mean more opportunities to meet overseas buyers, find distribution partners and take their products and services to customers they may not have considered before.

The bigger question is how smaller businesses can make the most of these initiatives and turn international interest into long-term commercial growth.

Why Ireland Is Looking Beyond Its Traditional Export Markets

Ireland has built a strong reputation as an export-oriented economy. Its businesses supply products and services to customers across Europe, North America and other international markets.

However, depending heavily on a limited number of trading partners can create challenges when economic conditions change. New tariffs, regulatory requirements, currency fluctuations or geopolitical developments can affect sales and make business planning more difficult.

This is one reason why Ireland’s Government introduced its Action Plan on Market Diversification on 25 August 2025.

The objective is not to move away from established markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union. Instead, the focus is on giving Irish businesses more options by helping them build relationships in additional markets.

The plan brings together government departments, diplomatic missions and enterprise support agencies to improve market access and help companies identify overseas opportunities.

Its main priorities include:

Helping Irish companies enter new international markets.

Building stronger relationships with overseas business partners.

Organising trade missions with clear commercial objectives.

Improving access to market information and export support.

Strengthening Ireland’s international business and innovation network.

For smaller companies, this kind of support can make a difference. Entering a new country involves more than finding a customer. Businesses must understand local regulations, identify suitable partners and work out whether there is enough demand to justify the investment.

What Recent Reports Reveal About the Changing Priorities of Irish SMEs

The need to explore additional markets is also reflected in the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland’s (SBCI) SME Outlook Report 2026.

The report highlights how Irish businesses are adjusting their international activities amid changing trade conditions.

According to its findings, 59% of surveyed SMEs reported doing business in EU markets in 2026, compared with 33% in 2025. Meanwhile, the proportion reporting business with the United States declined from 46% to 33%.

This suggests that European markets are becoming increasingly important to many Irish businesses as they review their international exposure.

Rising costs are another concern. The report found that 91% of SMEs identified energy and transport costs as major business risks, while 86% highlighted the cost of materials.

Ireland’s wider export performance provides another useful perspective. According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), merchandise exports reached a record €260.3 billion in 2025, increasing by 16.4% compared with the previous year.

The United States accounted for 42.9% of these exports, demonstrating the importance of the established American market to Irish businesses.

Together, these figures explain why export diversification is becoming an important business priority. Irish companies want to maintain their existing customers while building additional sources of demand and reducing their exposure to changes in individual markets.

Which International Markets Could Offer New Opportunities for Irish SMEs?

Ireland’s diversification strategy is opening conversations with several markets that offer different opportunities for domestic businesses. The latest government progress report highlights growing engagement with countries including India, the UAE, New Zealand and South Korea, alongside continued efforts to strengthen ties with the United States.

Each market has its own business environment, customer expectations and commercial potential.

India: Opportunities in Technology, Healthcare and Engineering

India’s expanding digital economy and industrial development offer interesting possibilities for Irish businesses.

Companies specialising in enterprise software, financial technology, healthcare solutions, engineering and education services could explore partnerships with Indian businesses and institutions.

For smaller Irish technology companies, working with local distributors or established Indian firms could provide a practical way to understand customer requirements and develop a presence in the market.

UAE: Demand for Technology and Professional Services

The UAE continues to invest in infrastructure, healthcare, digital transformation and renewable energy.

These developments could create opportunities for Irish companies offering cybersecurity, construction technology, healthcare solutions, business consultancy and enterprise software.

The country’s position as an international business hub also gives Irish SMEs an opportunity to explore relationships with companies operating in other Gulf markets.

South Korea: Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation

South Korea’s strengths in electronics, manufacturing and technology make it an interesting market for Irish businesses with specialised products and services.

Companies working in life sciences, industrial engineering, automation and research-driven technologies could explore partnerships with Korean manufacturers and research organisations.

Understanding local business practices and technical requirements will be important for companies entering this market.

New Zealand: Food, Agriculture and Business Services

New Zealand could offer opportunities for Irish SMEs in food innovation, agricultural technology, digital services and professional consultancy.

Businesses with expertise in sustainable agriculture, food processing and supply chain management may find opportunities to connect with local companies.

United States: Maintaining an Important Business Relationship

The United States remains a major export destination for Ireland, particularly in pharmaceuticals, medical technology, software and professional services.

Rather than reducing their involvement in this market, Irish companies will need to maintain existing relationships while exploring additional destinations.

For SMEs, this balanced approach could help protect established revenue streams while creating new opportunities for growth.

How Enterprise Ireland Is Helping Smaller Businesses Expand Overseas

Finding customers in another country is often one of the biggest challenges for a small business. A company may have a strong product or service, but understanding where to sell it, whom to approach and how to compete can take considerable time and money.

Enterprise Ireland plays an important role in helping Irish businesses overcome these challenges.

Its international network covers 40 offices across 30 countries, providing companies with access to local market knowledge, business connections and export development support.

Some of its key programmes include:

Get Exporting Programme

This programme helps businesses that are new to exporting understand the basics of international trade. It supports companies in developing an export plan and identifying suitable overseas markets.

New Markets Validation Grant

Businesses exploring a new international market can access funding of up to €150,000 for eligible market validation activities. This can help companies assess demand and determine whether entering a particular market makes commercial sense.

Market Research Grant

Enterprise Ireland also offers support of up to €35,000 for eligible market research activities. This can help businesses understand competitors, customer expectations and potential routes to market.

International Market Access Support

Companies can also benefit from market intelligence, trade missions, overseas introductions and guidance from Enterprise Ireland’s international teams.

For an SME with limited resources, this support can make overseas expansion more manageable. Instead of approaching a new market without sufficient preparation, businesses can use available expertise to make more informed decisions.

Five Business Sectors That Could Benefit from Ireland’s Export Diversification Strategy

As Irish companies explore new international markets, some industries could be particularly well placed to benefit.

Technology and Software

Irish technology businesses offering artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, fintech and enterprise software could find customers across several international markets.

Demand for digital solutions is growing among companies looking to improve productivity, protect data and modernise their operations.

For smaller technology providers, overseas partnerships could also provide opportunities to expand without immediately establishing offices in every market.

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Ireland has an established presence in pharmaceuticals, medical technology and healthcare innovation.

SMEs developing medical devices, digital health platforms, laboratory solutions and specialised healthcare services could explore opportunities through international distributors, hospitals and technology partners.

Food and Agricultural Technology

Irish food producers and agricultural technology businesses could find new customers in markets looking for quality food products and more efficient agricultural solutions.

There are also opportunities in food processing, sustainable packaging, traceability and supply chain management.

Engineering and Advanced Manufacturing

Infrastructure development and industrial expansion in international markets could increase demand for specialised engineering services, automation systems and manufacturing technologies.

Irish SMEs with experience in precision engineering and industrial solutions could explore opportunities to become suppliers to larger international businesses.

Professional and Business Services

Consultancy, education, financial technology, digital marketing and business support services can also be taken to international markets.

Unlike some manufacturing businesses, service providers may not always need a physical presence overseas. They can begin by working remotely, developing partnerships or using local representatives to reach customers.

Trade Missions Could Help Irish SMEs Find International Customers

For smaller businesses, making the first connection with an overseas buyer can be difficult.

Trade missions offer a practical way to address this challenge. They bring businesses together with potential customers, distributors, investors and government representatives.

Ireland’s market diversification programme places importance on coordinating these activities through government departments, overseas diplomatic missions and enterprise agencies.

The second progress report, published on 9 November 2026, highlights continued efforts to strengthen international commercial engagement and innovation partnerships. It also identifies additional Innovation Attachés in key locations as part of the wider effort to support Irish businesses abroad.

For SMEs, the value of these initiatives goes beyond attending meetings. A conversation with a potential distributor or business partner can provide useful information about local demand, pricing, competition and customer expectations.

However, building a successful export relationship takes time. Businesses need to follow up, demonstrate the value of their products and develop trust with overseas customers.

What Irish SMEs Should Consider Before Entering a New Market

International expansion can be rewarding, but entering an unfamiliar market without preparation can become expensive.

Before committing resources, businesses should consider a few practical areas.

Understand customer demand: Research whether there is a genuine market for the product or service and identify the businesses already serving those customers.

Check regulations: Different countries have different requirements for product certification, taxation, labelling and imports.

Find reliable local partners: Distributors, agents and commercial partners can help businesses understand the market and reach customers.

Build online visibility: Overseas buyers often research companies before making contact. A strong website, relevant business content and search engine visibility can help establish credibility.

Plan finances carefully: Companies should account for logistics, currency movements, payment terms and the time needed to generate sales.

Digital marketing deserves particular attention. A business entering India, the UAE or South Korea needs to be visible to the right customers in those markets.

Search engine optimisation, industry-specific articles, targeted advertising and credible online media coverage can help businesses introduce their expertise to overseas audiences.

For smaller companies without large international sales teams, a well-planned digital presence can become an important part of their export strategy.

Ireland’s €50 Billion Export Ambition: What It Means for SMEs

Ireland’s export ambitions are also reflected in Enterprise Ireland’s five-year strategy, Delivering for Ireland, Leading Globally (2025–2029).

The organisation aims to increase exports from companies it supports to €50 billion by 2029. Its other targets include supporting 1,700 additional Irish-owned exporters and increasing employment in supported companies to 275,000.

These targets underline the importance of helping Irish businesses become more competitive internationally.

For SMEs, the benefits of expanding overseas can go beyond increasing sales. Access to new customers can encourage investment in product development, create employment and help businesses build stronger relationships with international suppliers and partners.

However, achieving these ambitions will depend on how effectively smaller companies use available support, identify the right markets and convert commercial interest into lasting customer relationships.

Conclusion: New Markets Could Shape the Next Phase of Irish SME Growth

Ireland’s export diversification strategy comes at an important time for businesses navigating changing international trade conditions.

The Government’s latest progress report, published on 9 November 2026, highlights efforts to strengthen commercial relationships across several international markets while improving support for businesses looking to expand overseas.

For Irish SMEs, countries such as India, the UAE, South Korea and New Zealand could offer opportunities across technology, healthcare, engineering, food production and professional services.

But entering a new market is not simply about finding another country to sell to. Businesses need to understand local customers, establish reliable partnerships and build a reputation that can compete with established suppliers.

Government initiatives and Enterprise Ireland’s international network can help make that process easier. The businesses most likely to benefit will be those that combine this support with careful market research, a clear export strategy and consistent customer engagement.

Ultimately, expanding beyond traditional export destinations could help Irish SMEs build more resilient businesses, reach new customers and participate in a wider range of international markets.