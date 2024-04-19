Mumbai, India April 19th, 2024: Drone Destination, a leading name in the Drone Industry, today unveiled “#Everything Drones,” their strategic initiative of providing complete end-to-end solutions for the drone ecosystem.

The company plans to establish India’s largest network of fixed and mobile “Drone Hubs” which will offer “Everything Drones”. Over the next 3 months, the company aims to roll out 250 such hubs and also aims to establish a network of over 1000 such hubs in the next two years. This network will focus on cost effectiveness, efficiency, and turnaround time.

The company launched the following new initiatives under the umbrella of #EverythingDrones:

Drone Hub on Wheels – offering integrated services like Drone Sales, Repairs & Maintenance, Drone Services, and Drone Training through “ Drone Dost”, “ Drone Doctor” and “ Drone Guru.” (Dost/ Doctor/Guru are personas of the same Engineer/ Pilot wearing three different hats) Drone Shiksha – An initiative to introduce Drones as a new STEM learning in schools starting from the elementary level itself. The students will be trained to build, code and fly Drones. Drone Kaushal – For students who intend to make a career in Drones post-schooling, Drone Destination offers several skilling programs including a certified Drone Pilot program. A strategic partnership with Hubblefly Batteries Private Limited showcased “New Drone Batteries” which will be used by Drone Destination for all its Drone activities. Drone Soccer – in association with the Drone Soccer Association of India , Drone Soccer is a new exciting sport that can be played by children to senior citizens, fit or differently abled. Drone Soccer Association of India (DSAI) is a founding member of FIDA (Federation of Internation Drone Soccer Association). The first Drone Soccer World Cup Championship is scheduled to be held in Korea in 2025 and DSAI in association with Drone Destination will send an Indian Representative Team for the same.