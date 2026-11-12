Dublin Commercial Property Investment 2026: Why International Investors Are Returning to Ireland’s Real Estate Market

Nov 12: Dublin’s commercial property market is showing renewed signs of investor interest in 2026, supported by stronger investment activity, demand for quality office space and continued international capital inflows. After a period of market uncertainty, Ireland is attracting investors looking for opportunities across offices, residential-led developments and industrial and logistics properties.

The recovery is reflected in the latest investment figures. According to Colliers’ Ireland Capital Markets Quarterly Report – Q3 2026, commercial property investment across Ireland reached €673 million in the third quarter, taking the total for the first nine months of 2026 to €2.16 billion. This represents a 34% increase compared with the same period in 2025.

International investors accounted for 87% of investment volumes during the quarter, with North American and mainland European buyers representing the largest groups. Colliers expects full-year investment turnover to exceed €3 billion, potentially making 2026 the strongest year for Irish commercial property investment since 2022.

These figures indicate that international investors are returning to the Irish market, although their decisions are increasingly focused on asset quality, location, tenant demand and long-term income potential.

Why International Investors Are Looking at Dublin

Dublin continues to benefit from its position as an important European base for technology companies, financial services businesses, professional services firms and multinational corporations. Its established business ecosystem, skilled workforce and access to the wider European market contribute to its appeal among international occupiers and property investors.

For investors, the presence of established companies and expanding businesses creates opportunities to acquire assets with potential for long-term rental income. However, the investment case is not limited to office buildings. Industrial and logistics properties, residential-led developments and alternative real estate assets are also attracting attention.

The latest Colliers capital markets report highlights this diversification. The living sector attracted €248 million in Q3 2026, representing 37% of total investment. Office assets accounted for €185 million, while industrial and logistics properties attracted €164 million across six transactions.

The figures suggest that investors are assessing opportunities across multiple property categories rather than concentrating exclusively on traditional commercial offices.

Dublin Office Market Benefits from Technology and AI Demand

The Dublin office market remains an important part of the city’s commercial property investment story. Technology, finance, healthcare, professional services and flexible workspace operators continue to contribute to occupier demand.

Colliers’ Dublin Office Market Report – Q3 2026 recorded 530,884 square feet of office take-up across 55 transactions during the quarter. Total take-up for the first nine months reached approximately 1.6 million square feet. The overall vacancy rate declined to 13.4%, compared with 14.3% a year earlier.

One notable development was the acquisition of Tropical Fruit Warehouse by OpenAI, involving 88,261 square feet of office space. The transaction highlights the growing presence of artificial intelligence businesses in Dublin’s office market.

The report also recorded more than one million square feet of office accommodation reserved at the end of the quarter. This indicates that demand remains active, even as companies continue to evaluate their workplace requirements.

For investors, the trend creates an opportunity to focus on modern offices with strong connectivity, efficient layouts, sustainability features and access to business amenities. Older properties that require significant investment to meet occupier expectations may face greater competition.

Major Property Transactions Signal Investor Confidence

Large transactions during 2026 have further highlighted the interest of institutional and international investors in Ireland’s property market.

One of the significant office transactions was BNY’s €160 million acquisition of The Shipping Office in Dublin. Colliers identified it as the largest office transaction in Ireland since 2022.

In the living sector, Quantum Immobilien acquired Quayside Quarter in Dublin 1 for €180 million. The transaction contributed substantially to the residential-led sector’s investment performance during the third quarter.

These deals demonstrate the continued appetite for sizeable assets with established investment potential. They also show how different property categories are contributing to Ireland’s investment recovery.

For international investors considering Dublin, such transactions provide an indication of where institutional capital is being deployed. However, individual investment decisions still depend on acquisition prices, financing conditions, rental prospects and the cost of maintaining or upgrading buildings.

Sustainability and Workplace Quality Are Influencing Property Values

Sustainability is becoming an increasingly important consideration in commercial property investment. Businesses are paying closer attention to energy efficiency, building performance, employee wellbeing and environmental commitments when selecting office space.

The Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland’s Mid-Year Commercial Property Market Monitor 2026 highlights this shift. The report forecasts that prime office rents in Ireland could increase by an average of 6% over the following 12 months, while capital values could rise by 4%.

It also found that three out of four respondents believe occupiers are willing to pay more for buildings offering strong health and wellbeing features. The findings indicate that modern workplace facilities and sustainability credentials are becoming important factors in occupier decisions.

This trend could influence investment strategies in Dublin. Properties with better energy performance, accessible locations and facilities that support employee experience may be better positioned to attract tenants.

For property owners, this creates an incentive to upgrade existing buildings and improve their environmental performance. For investors, it makes building quality and future refurbishment requirements important considerations during due diligence.

Industrial and Logistics Properties Offer Additional Investment Opportunities

Dublin’s commercial property investment market is also supported by demand for industrial and logistics infrastructure. Businesses involved in distribution, e-commerce, manufacturing and supply chain management require well-connected facilities that can support their operations.

Colliers recorded €164 million in industrial and logistics investment across six transactions in Q3 2026. The sector remains relevant for investors seeking exposure to business infrastructure and long-term occupational demand.

The SCSI Mid-Year Commercial Property Market Monitor 2026 also forecasts that prime industrial rents could increase by 4% over the following 12 months, with capital values expected to rise by 3%.

However, the availability of suitable properties and the cost of new development remain important considerations. Investors may need to assess transport connectivity, access to labour, building specifications and proximity to major commercial centres before committing capital.

What Could Shape Dublin Commercial Property Investment in 2027?

The outlook for Dublin’s commercial property market will depend on several factors, including interest rates, financing costs, business expansion, construction activity and the availability of quality buildings.

The continued presence of international companies and technology businesses could support demand for modern office accommodation. At the same time, the growth of e-commerce and distribution networks may create further opportunities in the industrial and logistics sector.

Sustainability requirements are also likely to influence investment decisions. Buildings that meet occupier expectations around energy efficiency, workplace quality and environmental performance could have a competitive advantage over older properties that require substantial upgrades.

Supply is another factor to watch. Colliers’ Q3 office report highlights that approximately 1.4 million square feet of office space remained under construction or refurbishment, with nearly 60% already pre-let or owner-occupied. Limited availability of new premium accommodation could influence rental conditions and encourage investment in refurbishment projects.

Nevertheless, investors should remain cautious. Higher financing and construction costs, changing occupier requirements and differences between prime and secondary assets could create uneven performance across the market. Strong investment activity does not automatically mean every property category or location will deliver similar returns.

Dublin’s Property Market Is Becoming More Selective

Ireland’s commercial property investment recovery in 2026 points to renewed confidence among international investors. The €2.16 billion recorded in investment turnover during the first nine months of the year, combined with substantial overseas participation, underlines the market’s continued relevance to institutional capital.

For Dublin, the opportunity lies in its established business ecosystem, technology sector, demand for modern offices and need for well-connected industrial and logistics infrastructure.

However, the next phase of growth is likely to favour properties with strong fundamentals rather than the market as a whole. Location, tenant quality, sustainability, building specifications and long-term income potential will remain central to investment decisions.

As businesses continue to expand and reassess their property requirements, Dublin could offer opportunities for investors who understand these changing priorities and take a disciplined approach to asset selection.