Inveniam Acquires Docugami to Set New Data Standards

KIRKLAND, Wash. & DETROIT, Nov 12 — Inveniam Capital Partners (“Inveniam”), the digital data infrastructure company for private markets, today announced it has acquired Docugami, the business document intelligence pioneer founded by Jean Paoli, the co-creator of the XML document standard and former President of Microsoft’s open-source subsidiary.

“With this acquisition, we will deliver the missing infrastructure for pricing, trading, and financing private-market assets,” said Patrick O’Meara, Chairman and CEO of Inveniam Capital Partners. “Docugami’s DGML turns hundred-page business documents into named, addressable facts, and NVNM Chain and our InveniamIO control plane make each of those facts provable while keeping them secure and confidential. Together, Inveniam and Docugami will create the native language for AI agents working with unstructured documents.”

“The world’s most important business decisions are based on documents that machines have never been able to interpret properly,” said Jean Paoli, CEO of Docugami. “We are building DGML as the open document format standard for AI agents. As we join forces with Inveniam, I am more excited than ever that we will achieve our vision of AI document intelligence at scale.”

Inveniam and Docugami will host an interactive livestream on X.com and YouTube Thursday, November 12, at 14:00 UTC/9:00 EST for a live demo, discussion and community questions. The livestream will include O’Meara, Paoli, and John Patrick Mullin, former CEO and founder of Mantra, which was acquired by Inveniam earlier this year.