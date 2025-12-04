DXP Enterprises, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Pump Solutions, Inc.

Houston, Dec 04 — DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Pump Solutions, Inc. (“Pump Solutions”). Founded in 1999, Pump Solutions is headquartered in New Caney, Texas and operates out of four locations servicing Texas.

Pump Solutions is a leading distributor of pumps, controls, and related service & repair focused on serving the water and wastewater industry. DXP funded the acquisition with cash from the balance sheet.

“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Pump Solutions. Pump Solutions adds another great company to our water and wastewater platform. Pump Solutions provides DXP with an exceptional business that leads with service, accompanied by tremendous technical sales expertise. Pump Solutions provides us with another clear leader in our home market of Texas,” commented David Little, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of DXP.

The signing of the definitive agreement occurred on December 1, 2025. Sales for Pump Solutions for the last twelve months ending September 31, 2025, were approximately $36.8 million.

“Pump Solutions expertise and strategic presence in Texas will complement DXP’s breadth of technical products and services. This transaction will not only allow us to continue with our existing marketing strategies but also provides notable talent as we continue to find resources to serve our customers better,” added David Little.

Kent Yee, Chief Financial Officer, stated “We are very excited to have Pump Solutions as a part of DXP and the DXP Water platform. We welcome Pump Solutions’ talented and hardworking employees to the DXP team. The addition of Pump Solutions furthers our mission to build DXP Water into a full-line products and service focused platform. Pump Solutions complements our recent focus on water and wastewater and provides us with meaningful scale in Texas and completes our fifteenth acquisition under our DXP Water efforts. This transaction will be positive for Pump Solutions and DXP’s customers, employees, and shareholders. We are excited as we head into 2026 with more acquisitions as we scale DXP.”