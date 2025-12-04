QuinStreet Announces Agreement to Acquire HomeBuddy

Foster City, Calif.— QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST), a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial and home services industries, announced today that on November 30, 2025, it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SIREN GROUP AG d/b/a as HomeBuddy (“HomeBuddy”), a digital marketplace platform that matches homeowners with the most appropriate home services professional. QuinStreet will integrate HomeBuddy into its Modernize Home Services business, advancing Modernize’s mission to support home services professionals “from inquiry to install” at scale.

HomeBuddy will extend the Modernize Home Services platform in several ways:

HomeBuddy will add an important new product line to the platform: exclusive, high-intent leads, distributed in an auction format, adding another high-demand product option to our engine to deliver measurable ROI and predictable, sustainable business growth for home services professionals.

HomeBuddy will add a new consumer brand with important digital media buying and reach, adding new networks, technology, integrations, and data to our platform, enabling us to immediately expand our supply of project opportunities to our home services clients, and providing an important new channel for growth at scale.

HomeBuddy will add new home services professionals to our network, growing our client base to more than 2,000 enterprise and regional professionals operating in more than 30 high-value, high-consideration trades.

HomeBuddy will further strengthen our foundation for delivering new products and services to our clients, most importantly, our 360 Finance home improvement finance marketplace.

The home improvement sector is vast, with consumer spending on home improvement estimated at $522 billion in 2023 and expected to reach $615 billion by 2029. The sector encompasses remodeling, renovation, and repair services, and continues to grow as homeowners prioritize personalization, benefit from rising home equity, age in place, and adapt to remote work lifestyles. QuinStreet estimates home improvement professionals spend $30 billion to $60 billion per year on marketing, and while spend allocation to digital is growing rapidly, it is still early and underrepresented. Performance marketing as a segment of spend is growing fast and accelerating as home improvement professionals seek measurable results and to reach consumers where they increasingly begin their search: online.

“The HomeBuddy team has built a model that delivers exclusive, high-intent homeowner demand at scale, and the combination with Modernize allows us to extend that capability across a broader platform,” said Nikolai von Loeper, CEO of HomeBuddy. “By joining with Modernize, we’re combining complementary capabilities in a way that expands access to high-quality opportunities across more channels for home services professionals.”

“HomeBuddy’s demand-generation capabilities align closely with our performance-focused marketing platform, strengthening the combined platform’s overall capacity and potential for at-scale growth,” said Tim Stevens, COO of QuinStreet. “Home services professionals benefit from increased reach and a broader range of data and tools to run their businesses more effectively.”

Under the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement, QuinStreet will acquire HomeBuddy for $115 million in cash at closing and $75 million in post-closing payments payable equally over four years, subject to certain closing adjustments. QuinStreet expects to finance a portion of the closing payment through borrowings under a new credit facility expected to be established on or prior to the closing of the transaction. The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval, and is expected to close in early 2026.

For the twelve months ended September 30, 2025, HomeBuddy generated approximately $141 million in revenue. QuinStreet believes the acquisition of HomeBuddy would have been accretive to QuinStreet’s revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the same period. QuinStreet expects the acquisition will be accretive to its adjusted EBITDA and EPS, adding an expected $30 million or more of adjusted EBITDA in the first twelve months following closing of the transaction, with significant expected growth from there as significant and already identified synergies of the transaction are implemented. More details about the transaction will be shared in QuinStreet’s FY2026 Q2 earnings call in February 2026, and in subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.