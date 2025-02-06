Eastman Auto & Power recognized as Great Place to Work in Manufacturing 3rd time in a row

New Delhi, 06th January 2025: Eastman Auto & Power, a leading provider of power solutions announced that it has earned the prestigious place in the India’s Best Workplaces in Manufacturing – Large category, securing a position among the Top 25. The certification is a testament to Eastman Auto & Power’s commitment to deliver an inclusive workplace experience promoting camaraderie, competence, and trust.

Shekhar Singal, Managing Director, Eastman Auto and Powe Ltd. said “Earning the Great Place to Work for manufacturing recognition 3rd time in a row reflects on our commitment to a positive work culture that promotes innovation, growth and fosters engagement, respect and inclusion. This vibrant, transparent, and open culture is at the core of our being. Marking our presence in the Top 25 list shows our relentless efforts to further improve our processes and policies nurturing talent and trust.”

The company has a collaborative environment where everyone can reach their full potential, developing expertise in business, technology, or their chosen function. Eastman values respect and strive for a flat organizational structure that encourages innovation, idea sharing, continuous learning, and growth, all built on a foundation of integrity.

Eastman Auto & Power boasts of digitization across its operations, streamlining processes for enhanced efficiency. This is further reinforced by a robust internal audit department ensuring compliance and best practices. Standardized processes and working methods, implemented through enterprise-wide systems, contribute to a cohesive and consistent operational framework. This integrated approach promotes transparency, accountability, and data-driven decision-making throughout the organization.