Economic Survey 2025: Quotes by Experts

Arpan Ghosh, Founder and Director, Gamma Rotors:

The recent growth in India's drone industry is a commendable reflection of the government's strategic initiatives, particularly the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. As of October 31, 2024, the country has made remarkable progress with 140 remote pilot training organizations, 18,862 remote pilot certificates issued, and nearly 27,000 registered drones. These developments are a clear indication of a rapidly expanding industry supported by a growing ecosystem of skilled professionals With a solid foundation in place, Indefensewell-positioned to harness the potential of drone technology, making significant contributions to sectors such as agriculture, defense drone models through DGCA type certifications not only showcases compliance with global standards but also highlights the growing confidence in India's ability to lead in drone technology. Such government initiatives are crucial for nurturing an indigenous drone manufacturing ecosystem, driving technological advancements, and positioning India as a global leader in UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) solutions. The expanding talent pool, coupled with increasing investments and local manufacturing capabilities, presents tremendous opportunities for the industry to thrive. We applaud these efforts and look forward to continued growth and innovation in the drone sector. With a solid foundation in place, India is well-positioned to harness the potential of drone technology, making significant contributions to sectors such as agriculture, defense, infrastructure, and more.

Mr. Sahil Agarwal, CEO, Nimbus Group

The Economic Survey underscores the crucial role of the real estate sector in economic growth and projects sustained demand for both housing and office spaces over the long term. Given its significant contribution to GDP and employment, real estate remains one of the key pillars of India’s economic expansion. The sector has witnessed renewed confidence following the implementation of RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority), which has instilled greater transparency and accountability. As a result, both end-users and investors are now more willing to invest in projects developed by RERA-compliant builders, leading to a healthier and more robust market. Over time, we expect transparency and governance in the sector to improve even further, making it even more attractive for investment. The Economic Survey rightly predicts that housing demand in India will reach 93 million units by 2036, a figure that underscores the enormous growth potential of the sector. Beyond just real estate, this surge in demand will also benefit auxiliary industries, such as construction materials, home décor, finance, and technology, creating a ripple effect across the economy. However, to fully capitalize on this demand and drive further growth, we urge the government to grant long-pending industry status to the real estate sector. This will allow developers to access easier financing, lower borrowing costs, and incentives, ultimately enabling the sector to meet housing demand more effectively and contribute even more significantly to India’s economic progress.

Mr. Pradeep Aggarwal. Founder & Chairman, Signature Global Group and Chairman, ASSOCHAM –

“The Economic Survey 2025 underscores India’s economic resilience, with projected GDP growth of 6.4% for FY25 and sustained momentum across key sectors. Real estate remains a cornerstone of this growth, with over 1.38 lakh projects and nearly 96,000 agents registered under RERA, ensuring greater transparency and consumer confidence. Housing continues to be a national priority, with 1.18 crore homes sanctioned under PMAY-U and 2.69 crore rural homes completed under PMAY-G. As the government drives regulatory reforms and infrastructure expansion, the sector is set to play a pivotal role in achieving the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’—a developed and inclusive India. A strong, well-regulated real estate market will not only boost economic productivity but also enhance urbanization, sustainability, and quality of life for millions.”

Mr. Yuji Kato, Director & CEO, Krisumi Corporation

India’s remarkable economic trajectory has positioned it as a key player in the global business landscape. Over the years, progressive reforms and policy shifts—such as digitization, tax restructuring, and FDI liberalization—have enhanced the ease of doing business, attracting multinational corporations to invest and expand in the country. These initiatives have laid a strong foundation, but the next phase of growth demands deeper structural reforms to unlock India’s full potential. As a long-standing economic partner, Japan recognizes India’s immense opportunities. However, to further strengthen investor confidence, Budget 2025 could focus more on simplifying regulatory frameworks, expediting land acquisition processes, and reducing bureaucratic hurdles. A more predictable and transparent policy environment will not only accelerate foreign investments but also foster innovation, technology exchange, and industrial growth. For Japanese businesses, India offers a strategic market with dynamic potential. By addressing operational complexities and enhancing infrastructure—especially in digital connectivity and sustainable industries—the government can create an ecosystem where global enterprises, including those from Japan, can thrive and contribute meaningfully to India’s long-term growth story. The time is right for India to solidify its position as a global investment powerhouse.

