Expert Views On Economic Survey 2024-2025

by Mr Sahil Aggarwal, CEO, of Nimbus Group

ECONOMIC SURVEY Highlights:

After the enactment of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority, India ranked 31st out of 89 countries in the Global Real Estate Transparency Index in 2024Housing demand in India is expected to touch 93 million units by 2036. The residential real estate market scaled an 11-year high in sales volume in the first six months of 2024. During this period, total sale across top eight cities recorded 11 per cent YoY growth13.

The Economic Survey underscores the crucial role of the real estate sector in economic growth and projects sustained demand for both housing and office spaces over the long term. Given its significant contribution to GDP and employment, real estate remains one of the key pillars of India’s economic expansion.

The sector has witnessed renewed confidence following the implementation of RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority), which has instilled greater transparency and accountability. As a result, both end-users and investors are now more willing to invest in projects developed by RERA-compliant builders, leading to a healthier and more robust market. Over time, we expect transparency and governance in the sector to improve even further, making it even more attractive for investment.

The Economic Survey rightly predicts that housing demand in India will reach 93 million units by 2036, a figure that underscores the enormous growth potential of the sector. Beyond just real estate, this surge in demand will also benefit auxiliary industries, such as construction materials, home décor, finance, and technology, creating a ripple effect across the economy.

However, to fully capitalize on this demand and drive further growth, we urge the government to grant long-pending industry status to the real estate sector. This will allow developers to access easier financing, lower borrowing costs, and incentives, ultimately enabling the sector to meet housing demand more effectively and contribute even more significantly to India’s economic progress.