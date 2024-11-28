EDM Mall Hosts “Chess-O-Mania” – Celebrating the Winners of Delhi NCR’s First Mall Chess Tournament

Chess enthusiasts of all ages gathered at EDM Mall this past weekend for “Chess-O-Mania”, a landmark event that brought the first-ever chess tournament to a mall in Delhi NCR. Organized in collaboration with Satan’s Paradise, Mindgame Chess Academy, and Global Sports Academy, the tournament transformed the mall into a lively arena of strategic battles and enthusiastic spectators.

The event was a celebration of talent, with players competing across three categories— Under 10, Under 15, and Open (no age limit). The winners stood tall as the stars of the day. Pranit Rastogi triumphed in the Under 10 category, with Shivansh Poddar finishing as runner-up. In the Under 15 group, Abhinav Jaiswal emerged victorious, followed closely by Pranav Sharma. The Open category saw a thrilling contest, with Om Batra claiming the top spot and Gaurav Sharma securing second place.

In addition to trophies and gift hampers sponsored by EDM Mall and its partners, Torque and Clear Water, the Open category winner, Om Batra, walked away with a cash prize of Rs 8,000, adding a touch of grandeur to the event. The thoughtful prizes and the mall’s vibrant setup created a festive vibe that resonated with participants and their families alike.

Amid Delhi’s harsh weather, the indoor tournament offered a safe and enjoyable setting, making it a perfect outing for families. The chess boards weren’t the only source of excitement; the buzzing atmosphere of the mall, complete with amenities and entertainment options, turned “Chess-O-Mania” into more than just a competition—it was an experience to cherish.

Reflecting on the event’s success, Gaurav Gulati, Managing Director of CCPL, said: “Chess is a game of focus, strategy, and intellect, and hosting an event like this at EDM Mall has been an incredible journey. We’re delighted to have created a platform where young talent and seasoned players alike could come together in a spirit of friendly competition. At EDM Mall, our goal is to offer experiences that engage, inspire, and bring people closer.”

From its seamless organization by experienced coaches like Vivek Mitra and Shashank Kumar, to the enthusiastic participation from players and the support of families, “Chess-O-Mania” was a testament to the growing appeal of chess as a sport and a community-building activity. The event’s success has set the stage for many more such initiatives, further cementing EDM Mall’s reputation as a hub for creativity, talent, and unique experiences.