eFeed Secures INR 25 Lakhs Grant From Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), Govt. Of India

eFeed, a pioneering startup revolutionizing precision animal management & feed practices and empowering farmers across the country, has announced a significant milestone with the acquisition of a grant amounting to INR 25 Lakhs from Indian Council of Agriculture Research, Gov of India. The grant ceremony took place at the ICAR campus in Delhi and witnessed the participation of eminent leaders from ICAR, including joint directors.

Founded in December 2020 by Kumar Ranjan, eFeed has swiftly risen to prominence by focusing on the crucial intersection of animal nutrition, animal health, environmental sustainability, and economic development of the cattle industry. The startup is dedicated to highlighting the pivotal role of a nutritional diet in the growth of domesticated animals, with a primary focus on cattle. E-Feed aims to empower farmers with cost-effective solutions specifically tailored to enhance the well-being and productivity of cattle.

As part of eFeed’s commitment to sustainable livestock, the startup actively addresses methane emissions by promoting balanced ration (TMR) & localized feed formulations and implementing practices that contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the livestock sector.

Kumar Ranjan, Founder and CEO of eFeed, expressed his enthusiasm about the grant, stating, “This grant from ICAR Pusa is a testament to the impactful work we have been doing at eFeed. It is a recognition of our commitment to enhancing the overall well-being of animals, farmers, and the environment. We are excited about the possibilities this grant opens up for us to reach more farmers with our technology solutions and demonstrate tangible increases in milk output.”

The grant, awarded by the prestigious Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Pusa, is a significant boost to eFeed’s growth plans. The funds will be utilized to further expand the startup’s reach, enabling it to empower more farmers with its innovative technology solutions like Nutrition Calculator. eFeed aims to demonstrate a substantial impact on the increase in milk output, thereby contributing to the overall productivity and sustainability of the livestock and dairy sector.

eFeed’s unique approach involves not only providing farmers with advanced technology solutions but also imparting crucial knowledge about localized animal nutrition. The startup conducts training programs to educate farmers about the dietary requirements of different animal species, organic feed processing, and the preparation of feed using readily available resources at home.

Since its inception, eFeed has rapidly gained traction, collaborating with over 1.2 lakh farmers across the country. The startup’s commitment to empowering farmers with the right techniques and practices for animal feed production has garnered widespread acclaim.

In addition to its focus on animal nutrition, eFeed emphasizes the integration of sustainable animal culture with the food security value chain. This holistic approach aligns with the broader goal of ensuring a secure and sustainable food supply for the growing population.

eFeed’s collaboration with ICAR Pusa marks a significant step forward in its journey to make a lasting impact on agriculture, animal welfare, and food security. The startup remains dedicated to its mission of transforming the lives of farmers and contributing to a healthier and more sustainable future.