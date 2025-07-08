Element8 Names Samual Curtis as CEO and Mike Field as EVP & General Manager of Texas Operations

Fort Worth, TX, July 08, 2025 — Element8, a leading internet service provider serving North Texas communities, is proud to announce a strategic leadership expansion that aligns with the company’s mission to drive broadband access and innovation across underserved regions.

Samual Curtis, founder and current CEO of Oklahoma-based AtLink Services, has been named Chief Executive Officer of element8. In his expanded role, Curtis will now lead both organizations, bringing unified vision and operational strategy to two of the region’s fastest-growing broadband providers.

At the same time, Mike Field has been appointed Executive Vice President and General Manager of Texas Sales and Operations for element8. Field brings more than two decades of telecom and broadband leadership, with a strong background in operational growth, customer success, and community-based connectivity efforts throughout the Texas market.

“This is an exciting new chapter,” said Curtis. “Both element8 and AtLink share a deep commitment to closing the digital divide and delivering best-in-class service to communities that have long been overlooked. With this new leadership structure, we’re positioned to scale smarter, innovate faster, and serve better—on both sides of the Red River.”

Under Curtis’s leadership, AtLink Services has become one of Oklahoma’s largest wireless internet service providers, widely respected for its commitment to rural connectivity and network reliability. The addition of Field further strengthens element8’s operational capacity and community engagement efforts across North Texas.

“Mike is a tremendous asset and a proven leader in this space,” Curtis added. “His insight into the Texas broadband landscape and his ability to execute with precision will be key as we push toward the next phase of growth.”

Both companies will continue to operate under their respective brands, while aligning long-term goals and collaborating on key initiatives that expand infrastructure and improve service delivery to homes and businesses throughout the region.