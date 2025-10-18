Elevate Your Home: Goldmedal Introduces KNX Lifestyle 90 Rotary Panel

Mumbai, 18th October 2025: Goldmedal Electricals, one of India’s leading Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) companies, has launched KNX Lifestyle 90 Rotary Panel, a premium addition to its smart home automation portfolio. Blending state-of-the-art technology with luxurious design, this device redefines how homeowners interact with their living spaces.

The KNX Lifestyle 90 Rotary Panel is designed as both a control hub and a design statement. Its signature feature—a rotary knob crafted with 360 dazzling, diamond-cut facets—delivers a tactile and visual brilliance, turning everyday controls into a refined sensory experience. The device brings together comfort, style, and smart functionality in one compact unit, making it ideal for modern apartments, villas, and high-end interiors.

Key Highlights of the KNX Lifestyle 90 Rotary Panel

Diamond-cut rotary knob with 360 facets for unmatched elegance and precision handling

All-in-one smart hub: integrates KNX automation and smart intercom

Powered by Android 10, ensuring responsive and seamless performance

Premium build quality with fire-safe and durable materials for enhanced safety

Designed for modern luxury spaces, blending art, technology, and comfort

“The KNX Lifestyle 90 Rotary Panel is more than a control device—it’s a luxury experience. At Goldmedal, we believe technology should not only function flawlessly but also elevate the way people feel in their homes. The Lifestyle 90 embodies this vision with elegance, precision, and smart innovation,” said Kishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal Electricals.

With the launch of the KNX Lifestyle 90 Rotary Panel, Goldmedal continues to push boundaries in smart home innovation, offering solutions that combine design excellence, safety, and intuitive control for a new era of luxury living.