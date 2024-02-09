Elevate Your Valentine’s Day Experience @ Mercure Hyderabad KCP

Indulge in Romance at the Terrace Rooftop Restaurant

Mercure Hyderabad KCP is organising a special Valentine’s Day Dinner at The Terrace Rooftop Restaurant. Join us for an evening of refined romance and culinary delight amidst the captivating backdrop of the city’s skyline. Prepare to be enchanted as you and your loved one are enveloped in an atmosphere of intimacy and sophistication. Our culinary artisans have curated an exquisite menu designed to tantalize the senses, featuring an array of meticulously crafted dishes paired with the finest wines and champagnes.

Set against the ethereal glow of candlelight, every moment at our Terrace Rooftop Restaurant is destined to be cherished. As the stars twinkle above and the city lights dance below, your love story is sure to be etched in each other’s heart with golden twine in the cosy and romantic ambience of the venue.

For reservations and inquiries, please contact +9100019045