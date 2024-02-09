Squarefeet Group to Launch India’s First Dedicated Millennial Housing Project

Mumbai, India – February9, 2024 – Squarefeet Group, a prominent real estate developer based in Thane, announces its plan to launch India’s first dedicated Millennial Housing Project, strategically located opposite the majestic Grand Central Park in Kolshet. The unveiling ceremony of Grand Central Park was honoured by the esteemed presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, marking a significant milestone in Mumbai’s Urban Built Environment.

The Grand Central Park, sprawling over 20.5 acres, stands as Mumbai’s largest Theme Park, boasting a rich tapestry of over 3,500 diverse species of trees and many amenities curated to offer an immersive experience to its visitors. From themed parks showcasing Mughal, Chinese, Moroccan, and Japanese cultures to a vibrant array of wildlife inhabiting its lush landscapes, the park promises to be a sanctuary of tranquillity amidst the bustling cityscape.

Speaking about this ground-breaking development, Sachin Mirani, Director of Squarefeet Group, stated, “It is a proud moment for all Thanekars to have a Grand Theme Park, and we want to congratulate our Honourable Chief Minister for making this a reality.” Further, he commented, “We are also thrilled to unveil a housing project right in front of the Grand Central Park that epitomises innovation, luxury, and convenience tailored specifically for the dynamic lifestyle of millennials. Our vision is to redefine urban living by seamlessly integrating modern amenities with the serenity of nature, offering residents a sanctuary where every need is meticulously catered for.” The Millennial Housing Project promises a revolutionary living experience akin to a five-star hotel setup, where residents can effortlessly navigate through their daily routines with bespoke solutions at their fingertips. From culinary delights curated by professional chefs to housekeeping services and automated laundry facilities, every aspect of daily life is streamlined to offer unparalleled convenience. Mirani elaborated on the project’s innovative features, envisioning a holistic ecosystem to nurture physical and mental well-being. “Imagine a home equipped with a dedicated health and fitness expert, a personalised nutritionist, and a hybrid gym offering many online and offline sessions ranging from Yoga to Zumba. Additionally, residents will have access to a 4-acre podium featuring, luxurious swimming pool, open-air theatres, culinary delights, and many recreational facilities.”

The Millennial Housing Project by Squarefeet Group is poised to redefine the paradigm of affordable luxury living, offering the allure of high-end amenities at a competitive market price tailored to suit the discerning tastes of millennials. Whether embarking on a career journey or starting a family, this project caters to individuals seeking a harmonious blend of luxury, convenience, and community.