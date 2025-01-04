Empowering Future Leaders: Khadi Village Industry Guidance Program at Sanjay Ghodawat Institute

January 4th, 2025: Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department of Sanjay Ghodawat Institute, Atigre Campus, Kolhapur organized a guidance program for its students, to raise awareness of self-employment, self-reliance, and entrepreneurship development. Guide Umakant Doifode explained valuable knowledge regarding schemes run by the government in Khadi and village industries and elaborated on the necessity of PTA skill development training in the growth of small-scale industries.

Prof. Ajay Konge, Head of the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department, briefed about the various trainings available in the institute. He elaborated on the criteria for choosing relevant training courses and explained the benefits of certification courses in enhancing one’s career. The program sought to motivate the students to think of entrepreneurial initiatives and develop skill sets.

The event witnessed active participation from dignitaries such as Prof. D. R. Patil, Head of the Engineering Degree Civil Department, and Prof. Avinash Patil, Group Director of the ITI Department. Their presence, along with enthusiastic students aspiring to establish businesses, added value to the session. Special guest Pvt. Sujith Mohite shared motivational insights, encouraging students to embrace entrepreneurship with confidence.

The program closed with Sanjay Ghodawat, President of Sanjay Ghodawat University, along with Trustee, Vinayak Bhosle, and Virat V. Giri, Institute Director. Such a program supports the institute to develop their students’ abilities for skill sets, and entrepreneurial growth and contributes more significantly to growth and development for economic and social contributions.