KIIT World School organised educational trip to Agra for students

Gurugram: KIIT World School, Sohna Road, organized an educational trip to Agra, giving students a chance to explore the city’s historical sites. The goal of the visit was to help students learn about India’s rich history and heritage by experiencing it firsthand.

The students first visited the iconic Taj Mahal, where they learned about its history, the story behind its construction, and the unique design techniques used by artisans. The visit helped them understand the architectural beauty and cultural importance of this world-famous monument.

After the Taj Mahal, the students toured the historic Agra Fort, a significant symbol of the Mughal era. They explored different sections of the fort, such as Diwan-e-Aam, Diwan-e-Khas, Jahangir Mahal, and Sheesh Mahal. The students also learned how Mughal architecture blended Indian and Persian styles, making it unique and timeless.