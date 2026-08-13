EMS Limited Q1 FY27 PAT Surges to INR 15.03 Crore; Consolidated PAT Reaches INR 15.49 Crore

Ghaziabad, Aug 13: Ghaziabad-based multi-disciplinary EPC company, EMS Ltd reported an increase in EBITDA by 39.81 % amounting to Rs. 25.53 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 18.26 crore in the last quarter of FY 2026. This growth is attributed to a surge in operating income driven by slightly higher execution of works. Revenue from operations grew by 50.27% to Rs.125.72 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to Rs. 83.66 crore in the last quarter of FY 2026.

The company reported an increase in EBITDA by 31.62% amounting to Rs.28.14 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs. 21.38 crore in the last quarter of FY 2026. Revenue from operations grew by 30.49% to Rs. 157.24 crore during the quarter, vis-à-vis Rs.120.50 crore in the last quarter of FY 2026.

On the company’s performance, Mr Ramveer Singh, Chairman of EMS Ltd, stated, “We have witnessed growth in our revenues and profits during the quarter ended June 30th 2026. Our growing orderbook size not only reflects our extensive expertise in sewerage solutions and water supply systems but is also a testament of growing faith in our capabilities as a turnkey EPC player.

This positions us favourably for substantial growth in the coming quarters. Infrastructure development continues to remain a key focus area for the Government to bolster economic growth, enhance connectivity, and improve the quality of life for its citizens. Substantial funds allocated to infrastructure project in the latest budget by the Government, particularly in the sectors of water supply and sewerage systems aligns with its goal of creating sustainable urban infrastructure to accommodate the exponential growth of towns and cities.

“These initiatives bode well for us as we foresee a significantly growing order book size in the future. The strategic allocation of resources by the government further strengthens our outlook, providing us with ample opportunities to leverage our expertise and drive significant growth in the upcoming quarters,” he said.

The Company’s order book stands at Rs 232891.00 Lakhs as on 30th June 2026. Out of the total order book new orders amounting to Rs 31674.45 Lakhs were received during the period from April 2026 to June 2026, details of which are given below:-

EMS Ltd, during the month of May, 2026 has received a Letter of Award against which L-1 was already issued in the month of April 2026:-

(i) for the work valuing Rs. 14379.53 lakhs (excluding GST) (Rupees Fourteen Thousand Three Hundred and Seventy-Nine Lakhs Only) for Surveying, Soil investigation, Design and Supply of all materials, labour, T&P etc. complete required for Proper completion of following works of “Laying of Sewer Networks and House Connection Work in 18 Problematic Ward (5 Wards namely- Durgakund, Nariyan, Sarainandan, Jolha Northan and Bhelupur out of 18 problematic Wards) of Nagar Nigam, Varanasi” on turn Key basis: I. Laying & Jointing of Sewer Network. II. Providing Sewer House Connection from UP Jal Nigam (Urban), Varanasi to be executed within a period of 24 months.

(ii) for the work valuing of Rs. 6484.93 Lakhs (excluding GST) (Rupees Six Thousand Four Hundred and Eighty Four Lakhs only) for Surveying, Soil investigation, Design and Supply of all materials, labour, T&P etc. complete required for Proper completion of following works of “Laying of Sewer Networks and House Connection Work in 18 Problematic Wards (2 Wards Namely- Hukulganj and Nai Basti out of 18 Problematic Wards) of Nagar Nigam Varanasi” on turn-key Basis: I. Laying and Jointing of Sewer Network and Rising Main. II. Providing Sewer House connection. III. Construction of 23 MLD SPS from UP Jal Nigam (Urban), Varanasi to be executed within a period of 18 months.

EMS Ltd, during the month of June, 2026 has received a L1 status Award against which L-1 was already issued for the following contract:-

(i) for the work valuing Rs Rs.10,284.76 Lakhs (excluding GST) (Rupees Ten Thousand Two Hundred and Eighty- Four Lakhs Only) for Surveying, Soil Investigation, Design and Supply of all materials, labour, T&P etc. complete required for Proper completion of following works of “Laying of Sewer Networks and House Connection Work in 18 Problematic Ward (4 Wards namely- Shivpurwa, Tulasipur, Birdopur and Kajipura out of 18 problematic Wards) of Nagar Nigam, Varanasi” on turn Key basis: I. Laying & Jointing of Sewer Network. II Providing Connection Sewer House from UP Jal Nigam (Urban), Varanasi to be executed within a period of 24 months.

EMS Ltd, during the month of June, 2026 has received Letter of Reward status for the following contract:-

(i) for the work valuing Rs 525.23 Lakhs (excluding GST) (Rupees Fifty Two Thousand Five Hundred and Twenty Three Lakhs Only) for Establishment of sewerage System at Lala Laipat Rai Medical College District Meerut (U.P).

Crisil Limited, the Credit Rating Agency has assigned the credit ratings on the outstanding debts / facilities of the company which are as follows:

Particulars Ratings

Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated Rs 660 crores (enchanced from Rs 625 crore)

Long Term Ratings CRISIL A-/Stable (Reaffirmed)