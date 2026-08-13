Rashtriya Dharma Jyotish Sammelan – 2026 to Bring Together Scholars from Across the Country

Lucknow, August 13, 2026: Under the aegis of the Maa Ashtabhuja Rashtriya Dharma Jyotish Center, the Second Rashtriya Dharma Jyotish Sammelan – 2026 will be held on September 19 and 20, 2026, at the Rai Umanath Bali Auditorium, Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya Campus, Kesarbagh, Lucknow. Astrologers, religious leaders, tarot experts, Vastu consultants, numerologists, spiritual seekers, and researchers from various parts of the country are expected to participate in the two-day Sammelan.

According to the organizers, the objective of the conference is to preserve and promote Indian knowledge traditions related to religion, spirituality, and astrology and to promote dialogue on their various dimensions. Expert lectures, research-based presentations, discussions, and knowledge-exchange sessions will be held during the event.

Eminent Scholars to Be Chief Guests

The organizers have announced that two scholars have been invited as chief guests at the conference. These include Daivajna Pandit Ribhukant Goswami, whom the organizers describe as a Lal Kitab expert, and Dr. H.S. Rawat, whom the organizers describe as a religious leader and astrologer.

According to the organizers, Dr. H.S. Rawat has been honored by the Vice President of India.

Patronage of Saints and Scholars

The organizers have stated that the event will receive the patronage of various saints and scholars. The main patron board includes Shri Vyas Peethadheeshwar Anil Kumar Shastri, Pujya Yogasiddha Guru Ma Chetna, Acharya Chandrashekhar Shastri, Dr. Poonam Sharma, and Yogi Sahajanand.

Special Events Including the National Awards Ceremony

In addition to the National Awards Ceremony, expert discussions on topics related to Tarot, Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology will be held during the conference. Research sessions, special lectures, and knowledge-exchange programmes are also planned. According to the organizers, the conference will provide a common platform for dialogue and networking for scholars, researchers, and experts working in various fields across the country.

Registration Process Opens

According to the organizers, the registration process for the conference has begun. The registration fee for participants has been set at ₹3,500 without accommodation and ₹6,000 with accommodation.

Interested participants can contact 89603 00009 for registration and other information.

Dr. Rajni Awasthi, the main organizer of the conference, has urged scholars, researchers, and participants interested in related fields from across the country to participate in the conference.

Organizer:

Maa Ashtabhuja Rashtriya Religious Astrology Center

Chief Organizer: Dr. Rajni Awasthi

Contact: 89603 00009