Homeowners urged to tackle heat loss and review energy-efficiency improvements as new forecasts point to a sharp rise in household bills.

Millions of households could face another rise in energy bills from January, with experts urging homeowners to make changes now to reduce their heating costs before winter bills climb further.

According to E.ON Next’s latest forecast, published on 9 November, Ofgem’s energy price cap could increase from £1,723 to £2,165 from 1 January 2027, representing a £442 rise in the typical annualised household bill.

The forecast is not yet confirmed, with Ofgem expected to announce the official January to March price cap by 25 November.

With energy costs already putting pressure on household budgets, homeowners are being encouraged to look beyond short-term heating adjustments and consider improvements that could make their properties more energy-efficient.

Henry Vaughan, VP of Growth at Selina Finance, explains:

“With energy bills potentially rising again in January, many homeowners will understandably be looking for ways to reduce their monthly outgoings.

“Small changes to how a home is heated can help, but homeowners should also consider whether their property is losing more heat than necessary.

“Improving energy efficiency can reduce the amount of energy needed to keep a home comfortable, which could make households less exposed to future price increases.

“The important thing is understanding which improvements will make the biggest difference and whether the upfront cost is justified by the potential savings.”

Five changes homeowners should consider before January

1. Review your thermostat settings

Heating an empty property unnecessarily can increase energy consumption. Homeowners should review their heating schedules, use programmable controls where available and select a comfortable temperature appropriate for their household.

2. Check your boiler’s flow temperature

Some gas combi boilers operate at higher radiator flow temperatures than necessary. Reducing the setting gradually may improve efficiency without sacrificing comfort.

However, homeowners with conventional systems and hot water cylinders should seek appropriate guidance, as lowering temperatures too far can create safety risks.

3. Stop heat escaping through doors and windows

Draught-proofing around windows, doors and floors can help prevent warm air escaping.

According to the Energy Saving Trust, draught-proofing these areas could save around £55 a year for a typical household in Great Britain.

4. Check whether your home needs better insulation

Poor insulation can allow heat to escape through roofs and walls, meaning heating systems need to work harder to maintain a comfortable temperature.

Homeowners considering improvements should assess their existing insulation before committing to expensive upgrades, as the potential savings will vary by property.

5. Consider longer-term energy-saving improvements

For those planning larger improvements, technologies such as solar panels, battery storage and heat pumps may help reduce long-term energy costs, depending on the property and how energy is used.

The government’s recently launched Warm Homes Loan Scheme supports eligible homeowners with the upfront cost of certain energy-saving technologies.

Loans can support installations including solar panels up to £15,000, battery storage up to £15,000 and air-to-water heat pumps up to £20,000, subject to lender requirements.

Selina Finance is among the ten lenders initially participating in the scheme.

Why homeowners should consider the cost of borrowing

Chris adds:

“One of the biggest barriers to improving a home’s energy efficiency is the upfront cost. Even where an upgrade could reduce bills over time, not every homeowner has the savings available to pay for it immediately.

“The introduction of government-supported finance options could make certain improvements more accessible, but homeowners still need to consider the overall cost carefully.

“Before borrowing, it’s important to compare the monthly repayments, interest rates, fees and total amount repayable against the savings an improvement is realistically expected to deliver.

“Homeowners should also consider whether taking on additional borrowing could affect their future mortgage options or financial flexibility.

“The aim should be to make the home more affordable to run over the long term, rather than simply replacing one household expense with another.”

What does the £442 increase actually mean?

The projected £442 increase represents a comparison between two annualised price-cap figures for a typical dual-fuel household paying by Direct Debit.

It does not mean every household will pay an additional £442 in January, or that bills are limited to £2,165. Actual costs depend on energy consumption, tariff, region and payment method.

The price cap also does not regulate heating oil prices, although homeowners using heating oil may still benefit from energy-efficiency improvements.