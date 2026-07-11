Entrepreneur, Social Reformer and Author Punam Gupta Continues to Drive Impact Through Social Welfare, Food Safety and Entrepreneurship

New Delhi, July 11, 2026: Entrepreneur, social worker and author Punam Gupta is continuing to expand her impact across social welfare, food safety, entrepreneurship and public health through her business ventures and community initiatives. As the Founder of the Together We Can Foundation, an 80G-approved NGO, she has been spearheading initiatives focused on food safety, environmental sustainability, body and organ donation awareness, cyber safety, employment generation and animal welfare.

Driven by a vision of creating a healthier, safer and more self-reliant society, Punam Gupta has established herself as a prominent entrepreneur and changemaker whose work bridges business excellence with meaningful social impact.

Building Businesses with Purpose

Punam Gupta leads multiple ventures that contribute to healthcare, quality assurance and community development. She serves as:

Director, Immuno Life Pvt. Ltd. , a company engaged in Ayurvedic products, veterinary feed supplements, nutraceuticals and herbal cosmetics.

Proprietor, Octa Life Sciences , operating in the health and wellness sector.

Director, Quality Services and Training Pvt. Ltd. , offering FSSAI licensing, auditing, third-party inspections and quality assurance training.

Founder, Together We Can Foundation , leading diverse social initiatives aimed at improving community welfare.

Advancing Social Welfare Through Community Initiatives

Through the Together We Can Foundation, Punam Gupta has undertaken several initiatives to support underserved communities and promote public awareness.

As part of recent outreach activities, she celebrated the New Year with children living in the Dhankaur slum by distributing blankets and sweets. On World Environment Day, the foundation organized a plantation drive during which 50 saplings were planted to promote environmental sustainability.

The foundation is also actively supporting the Government of India’s Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign through de-addiction awareness drives. In addition, it organized a Chabeel distribution initiative, providing hygienically packed juices to people in need, and marked Nirjala Ekadashi by distributing food, clothing and beverages to workers and children residing at brick kilns.

Promoting Food Safety and Skill Development

Recognized for her expertise in food safety and quality assurance, Punam Gupta has been acknowledged as the Second Highest Performing Trainer for FSSAI training programmes.

She has also conducted two MSME Skill Development Programmes, equipping participants with practical knowledge and professional skills while promoting quality standards and food safety awareness across industries.

Inspiring Through Literature

Apart from her entrepreneurial and social initiatives, Punam Gupta is also an accomplished author.

Her books include:

“Dream Build Grow” , a motivational guide encouraging young people to become job creators instead of job seekers.

“Spiritual Ayurveda: Aligning Body, Mind, and Soul” , which combines traditional Ayurvedic wisdom with modern wellness practices to promote holistic health and the use of natural remedies.

National and International Recognition

Punam Gupta’s contributions to entrepreneurship, healthcare, food safety and social service have earned her several prestigious honours, including:

Best Healthcare Start-up Award for Immuno Life Pvt. Ltd.

Recognition for social welfare contributions by Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha .

Honour from Hon’ble Governor Bandaru Dattatreya for outstanding social work.

Mother Teresa Nari Samman Award for excellence in entrepreneurship and community service.

Women Faces of the Year 2024 by Fox Story India.

Harvard World Records recognition for conducting the highest number of food safety training and awareness programmes.

Udyog Ratan Award , presented by actress Sudha Chandran for the success of Immuno Life Pvt. Ltd.

USA Book of World Records recognition for outstanding contributions to food safety.

Invited as Guest of Honour at the India International Centre by Fame Finders Media.

Immuno Life Pvt. Ltd. shortlisted among the Top 3 Start-ups at the Leaders for Tomorrow ET Awards .

Punam Gupta also get Inspiring Women Achievers Award 2026 for her contribution to the society as a serial entrepreneur and social worker .

Looking Ahead

With a strong commitment to entrepreneurship, healthcare innovation, food safety and community welfare, Punam Gupta continues to champion initiatives that create lasting social impact. Through her businesses, foundation and educational efforts, she remains focused on empowering individuals, promoting sustainable development and encouraging future generations to contribute positively to society.