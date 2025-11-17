ePIPE Met with HUD’s John Gibbs at the 2025 Innovative Housing Showcase

SANTA ANA, Calif., November 17, 2025 — ePIPE – Pipe Restoration Inc., a leader in pipe restoration, showcased its patented ePIPE epoxy barrier coating process at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) 2025 Innovative Housing Showcase on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., held in September. The event, themed “The American Home is the American Dream,” highlighted history-defining moments in housing and the future of housing innovation.

During the Showcase, ePIPE leadership met with John Gibbs, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for HUD’s Office of Policy Development and Research (PD&R). Gibbs leads PD&R’s efforts to coordinate housing policy, conduct research on HUD programs, and advance building technology demonstrations that support more affordable, resilient housing.

Under Gibbs’s leadership, PD&R has emphasized evidence-driven innovation, including new research and building-technology funding opportunities aimed at addressing the housing affordability crisis and accelerating adoption of advanced construction and rehabilitation solutions.

ePIPE’s in-place pipe restoration system aligns with these priorities by extending the life of existing piping infrastructure while reducing disruption for residents, saving time and money compared to traditional re-piping. Notable case studies include projects for the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) and Laguna Woods Village. They are respectively California’s largest public housing agency and largest retirement community. ePIPE was chosen to restore the piping systems for thousands of their housing units, which saved millions of dollars compared to traditional re-piping.

ePIPE’s patented process restores potable water pipes “in-place” using an approved epoxy barrier coating that mitigates pinhole leaks, corrosion, and lead (Pb) leaching from plumbing systems into the drinking water. In addition to potable water, sewer and drainage systems can also be restored through their eDRAIN service, emphasizing their leadership in housing infrastructure innovation.