Roberto Coin Celebrates New Era of Expansion With Boutique Openings at Hudson Yards and Forum Shops

NEW YORK, November 17, 2025 — Following the debut of its global campaign featuring brand ambassador Dakota Johnson, launched earlier this year, Italian luxury jeweler Roberto Coin continues its U.S. expansion with the opening of a new boutique at The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards in New York City and an upcoming boutique at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, set to open on December 4, 2025.

Both openings mark a significant collaboration between Roberto Coin and Watches of Switzerland Group, furthering their strategic partnership to enhance the fine jewelry retail landscape across North America.

The new 1,000-square-foot Roberto Coin boutique, located on Level 1 at 20 Hudson Yards, captures the brand’s signature blend of Italian artistry and modern sophistication. The space immerses visitors in Venetian-inspired craftsmanship, featuring elegant wall coverings, a striking Murano glass chandelier, ruby-hued upholstered furnishings, and refined accents of white oak, burnished bronze, and polished silver.

These refined details pay homage to the brand’s symbolic hidden ruby – a signature found inside every Roberto Coin piece of jewelry. According to ancient legend, wearing a ruby against the skin brings long life, health, and happiness. The signature ruby is Coin’s exclusive gift to every woman that wears his jewelry.

“The opening of these two new boutiques marks a dynamic new chapter for Roberto Coin,” said Roberto Coin, Founder and Creative Director. “We are very happy to partner with the Watches of Switzerland Group, to create a unique retail environment that embodies the spirit of our brand and the beauty of fine jewelry.”

The expansion continues this December with the opening of a new Roberto Coin boutique at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas – one of the most iconic luxury shopping destinations in the U.S. Designed with the same attention to detail and Italian sophistication, the new boutique will offer an elevated experience for clients, featuring the brand’s most celebrated collections including Venetian Princess, Love in Verona, San Marco, Obelisco, Tiarè, Princess Flower and will also surprise clients with new limited and unique collections.

Brian Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of the Watches of Switzerland Group commented, “We are incredibly proud of our partnership with Roberto Coin and the opening of the Boutiques demonstrates our commitment to growing the brand in the US. Since our acquisition of Roberto Coin Inc. we have seen a positive market response to new product, the new advertising campaign as well as space expansion through shop in shop branded displays in our Mayors and Betteridge retail stores. The launch of the Boutiques is the next exciting step in the growth of this beautiful Italian Jewelry brand.”

The openings of the two new boutiques follow the launch of Roberto Coin’s global campaign featuring Dakota Johnson, unveiled in May 2025. This campaign marks a pivotal moment for the brand, highlighting its continued growth and influence in the international jewelry market. It underscores Roberto Coin’s dedication to combining Italian artistry with contemporary design, offering women around the world a distinctive and luxurious expression of style and sophistication.