etisalat money and OGold Join Forces to Bring Buying and Selling Gold and Silver

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 10 November 2026: etisalat money, the first digital payment service regulated and licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE, and OGold, the UAE-based Shariah-compliant gold and silver-backed super app, have announced a strategic partnership at the Dubai FinTech Summit 2026, organised by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The collaboration aims to expand access to gold and silver-based financial solutions by combining the convenience of financial super-apps with secure, technology-driven precious metals services, enabling more people in the UAE to participate in buying and selling precious metals and wealth creation.

As consumers increasingly turn to digital platforms to manage their finances, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to broadening the financial opportunities available through everyday digital services. By combining etisalat money’s digital financial ecosystem with OGold’s precious metals infrastructure, the collaboration will make gold and silver savings and earnings more accessible, giving customers greater flexibility to manage, diversify, and grow their wealth.

Through the partnership, etisalat money customers can buy, hold, or sell gold and silver starting from just AED 1, with 24/7 access to transactions through the digital platform. All holdings will be fully backed by physical precious metals securely stored in insured vaults, with insurance coverage maintained under each customer’s name. The offering will also include access to a Shariah-compliant precious metals earnings feature, enabling eligible customers to earn variable annual returns on their holdings, subject to applicable terms and conditions. These capabilities are designed to simplify gold and silver ownership while allowing customers to explore wealth-building opportunities within a familiar digital financial environment.

Customers will also have the flexibility to redeem their accumulated holdings for physical precious metals from recognised brands, including SAM, Emirates Gold, PAMP and Auriz. This feature combines the convenience of digital ownership with the tangible value of physical gold and silver, offering customers greater choice in how they hold and access their assets.

The collaboration brings together two complementary areas of expertise. etisalat money’s digital finance ecosystem provides an accessible platform for managing everyday financial activities, while OGold contributes the infrastructure required for secure 24/7 digital gold and silver transactions, physical asset backing, insurance coverage, and physical redemption services. Together, the companies aim to create an integrated experience that connects daily financial transactions with opportunities for longer-term financial planning.

Melike Kara Tanrikulu, Chief Executive Officer of etisalat money, said: “Financial inclusion means putting practical opportunities within reach of more people. Through our partnership with OGold, we’re bringing etisalat money’s experience in digital finance together with secure, physically backed gold and silver ownership, giving customers the opportunity to begin with a modest investment and build their holdings over time within a familiar, accessible environment. It’s another step in making everyday finance work harder for more people, while giving them greater choice in how they plan for their financial future.”

“Gold and silver have always played an important role in preserving wealth, and technology is changing how people can access and benefit from these assets,” said Bandar Alothman, Founder of OGold. “Our collaboration with etisalat money is built on a shared vision of making financial opportunities more inclusive and practical for everyday consumers. By integrating our precious metals infrastructure into an established digital financial ecosystem, we are bringing the benefits of gold and silver ownership, starting from just AED 1, with 24/7 access and the flexibility of physical redemption, into a modern, seamless experience that supports both short-term flexibility and long-term financial goals.”

The partnership supports the UAE’s broader vision for financial innovation and digital economic growth, aligning with the objectives of the We the UAE 2031 vision and the UAE Digital Economy Strategy, which aims to double the digital economy’s contribution to national GDP by 2032. As the country continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for fintech and digital finance, the collaboration between etisalat money and OGold aims to support the country’s evolving digital financial ecosystem while empowering residents with greater choice and flexibility in managing their financial futures.