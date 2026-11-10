Stock Markets Shut For Diwali-Balipratipada; Sensex, Nifty Resume Trading Wednesday

New Delhi, Nov 10: Indian stock markets remained closed on Tuesday, November 10, on account of Diwali-Balipratipada, with trading suspended across major market segments, including equity, equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and currency derivatives.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will resume regular trading activities on Wednesday, November 11.

The holiday also affected commodity market operations. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) remained closed during the morning session, from 9 am to 5 pm. However, trading is scheduled to resume during the evening session between 5 pm and 11.30 pm or 11.55 pm, depending on the commodity.

Apart from Diwali-Balipratipada, Indian stock exchanges will observe two additional trading holidays before the end of 2026. Markets will remain closed on November 24 for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev and December 25 on account of Christmas. Normal trading will resume on the next working day following each holiday.

Markets End Previous Session On A Positive Note

Before the holiday, domestic equity markets closed higher on Monday, November 9, supported by buying interest across select banking, healthcare and pharmaceutical stocks.

The BSE Sensex gained 107.25 points, or 0.13 per cent, to settle at 81,106.65. During the trading session, the benchmark moved between an intraday high of 81,339.41 and a low of 80,519.31. It had opened at 81,327.29 against its previous close of 80,999.40.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 58.25 points, or 0.23 per cent, to close at 25,044.65. The index touched a high of 25,084.05 and a low of 24,838.75 during the session, after opening at 25,003.65.

PSU Banks And Healthcare Stocks Lead Sectoral Gains

Sectoral performance remained largely positive, with public sector banking stocks emerging as the strongest performers. The Nifty PSU Bank index climbed 3.73 per cent, reflecting strong buying interest in government-owned lenders.

Healthcare and pharmaceutical stocks also attracted investors. The Nifty MidSmall Healthcare index rose 1.71 per cent, while the Nifty Pharma index gained 1.65 per cent. The Nifty Healthcare and Nifty 500 Healthcare indices advanced 1.33 per cent and 1.30 per cent, respectively.

However, the broader market rally was not reflected across all sectors. The Nifty Cement index declined 1.42 per cent, making it the biggest sectoral laggard, while the Nifty IT index slipped 1.22 per cent.

With trading resuming on Wednesday, investors will return to the market after the festival break, with attention likely to remain on sector-specific movements, institutional activity and broader domestic and global market signals. The previous session’s gains have provided a positive starting point for the next trading session.