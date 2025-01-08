Exabeam Pioneers Security Operations with Open API Compatibility

BROOMFIELD, Colo. & FOSTER CITY, Calif. — January, 8, 2025 — Exabeam, a global cybersecurity leader that delivers AI-driven security operations, is cementing its position as the industry’s leading innovation force in security operations by delivering its first promised quarterly product launch of 2025. Today, the cloud-native, New-Scale Security Operations Platform becomes the first security operations platform compatible with the Open-API Standard (OAS). By prioritizing openness and flexibility, Exabeam is rewriting the rules of SOC automation, empowering security teams, and setting a new benchmark in the industry. With the New-Scale Platform OAS compatibility, SOC teams have the power to quickly create automations and playbooks with their best-of-breed portfolios and can ditch the disjointed, monolithic systems that provide merely “good enough” security. This all-new, integrated experience empowers developers and less skilled practitioners to focus on what matters most— quickly responding to threats with accurate insights, not wrestling with their automation tool.

Too many security information and event management (SIEM) solutions force security teams to use a separate product for automation, creating a disconnected and unremarkable experience that impacts response times and increases risk. The New-Scale Platform flips the script, providing seamless integration with thousands of OAS products and an all-new developer experience that lets them easily build, test, monitor, and deploy. Automations and playbooks that once took hours or days to deploy can now launch in minutes or even seconds.

“This quarterly release not only reflects Exabeam as the industry’s largest and leading independent SIEM and UEBA provider but also highlights our position at the forefront of security operations innovation,” said Chris O’Malley, Exabeam CEO. “Our commitment to customers goes beyond simply meeting expectations—we’re focused on driving real, transformative change in how security teams operate. Today’s release is more than an incremental improvement— it’s a massive shift in delivering tools and capabilities that empower vigilant CISOs and their teams to stay ahead of evolving threats. We care deeply and it shows in our actions.” “For too long, security teams have been forced to work within walled gardens, making do with fragmented, rigid systems that waste valuable time,” said Steve Wilson, Chief Product Officer at Exabeam. “At Exabeam, we’re shattering that model. Today, we deliver a unified, open ecosystem that allows users to take control, integrate the best tools, and customize their security operations without the roadblocks of traditional platforms. The era of truly open security operations is here— and Exabeam is at the forefront, leading the charge toward a future where security is as dynamic as the threats we face.”

More Game-Changing Enhancements for the New-Scale Platform

Breakthrough Risk Scoring with New-Scale Analytics: New-Scale Analytics represents an all-new advancement in threat detection that learns over time and applies business factors to risk scoring. This advanced approach to threat detection reduces noise, integrates late-arriving event logs, and eliminates manual tuning, providing a complete, constantly updated threat picture for investigations.

Unified Threat Detection and Response: The release of New-Scale Analytics unifies Threat Center as the analyst workbench for managing detections, cases, and automation. Coupled with the generative AI capabilities of Exabeam Copilot, Threat Center furthers SOC productivity by providing concise threat summaries, plain-language search, and automated investigation timelines.

Accelerated Threat Triage: Detection grouping in Threat Center streamlines triage by consolidating all relevant behavioral and rule-based detections from a single case, allowing analysts to quickly see and address the full scope of a threat.

Partner-Centric Open Platform: New-Scale Analytics operates as an independent, open platform supporting the industry’s best-of-breed security tools without vendor lock-in. The recent integration with Wiz brings comprehensive cloud security insights to strengthen threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR).

LogRhythm SIEM Platform: Driving Innovation with Advanced Capabilities

Enhanced Warm Tier Search: Improvements to warm tier search enable more expansive searches across warm data, providing faster access to historical data and streamlining investigations on the LogRhythm SIEM Platform.

Expanded Visibility with Cloudflare Beat: Support for Cloudflare Beat offers flexible visibility into logs stored in AWS S3. This integration ensures comprehensive coverage of high-value data streams for better threat detection and response.

NetMon: Native Network Collection

Available Across the Exabeam Product Portfolio: NetMon is now available across the Exabeam portfolio as an add-on to the New-Scale Platform or LogRhythm SIEM. Native access to network telemetry provides Exabeam customers granular, real-time insights into their network traffic.

Enhanced Visibility: Monitor activity with insights from 3,500+ applications to analyze traffic and extract key data points such as application, source, destination IP, traffic volume, and more.

Automated Threat Detection: Compare data with ready-made rules and customizable Deep Packet Analytics (DPA) scripts. Receive ongoing updates with saved searches, automated alerts, and customizable dashboards all while preserving essential information and reducing storage requirements with SmartCapture™.

Driving Impact for Partners and Customers