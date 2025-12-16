Excelsoft Technologies Reports Strong Q2 & H1 FY26 Performance Net Profit Surges 254percent YoY in H1

Mysore, Dec 16: Excelsoft Technologies Ltd., a global provider of next-generation digital learning, assessment, and education technology solutions, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. The key highlights are as follows:

Consolidated Financial Highlights Q2 FY26:

Total Income: ₹68.63 crore, up 14% QoQ and 20% YoY (vs ₹57.37 crore in Q2 FY25)

₹68.63 crore, up 14% QoQ and 20% YoY (vs ₹57.37 crore in Q2 FY25) EBITDA : ₹17.51 crore, up 72% QoQ and 26% YoY (vs ₹10.18 crore in Q2 FY25)

: ₹17.51 crore, up 72% QoQ and 26% YoY (vs ₹10.18 crore in Q2 FY25) EBITDA Margin: 27% (vs 18% in Q1 FY26 and 26% in Q2 FY25)

27% (vs 18% in Q1 FY26 and 26% in Q2 FY25) Profit Before Tax: ₹14.29 crore, up 34% YoY

₹14.29 crore, up 34% YoY Net Profit: ₹10.61 crore, up 77% QoQ and 19% YoY (vs ₹8.94 crore in Q2 FY25)

₹10.61 crore, up 77% QoQ and 19% YoY (vs ₹8.94 crore in Q2 FY25) EPS: ₹1.05 (vs ₹0.89 in Q2 FY25)

H1 FY26:

Total Income : ₹128.77 crore, up 12% YoY from ₹114.77 crore in H1 FY25

: ₹128.77 crore, up 12% YoY from ₹114.77 crore in H1 FY25 EBITDA: ₹27.55 crore, up 6% YoY

₹27.55 crore, up 6% YoY Profit Before Tax: ₹21.94 crore, up 26% YoY from ₹17.41 crore in H1 FY25

₹21.94 crore, up 26% YoY from ₹17.41 crore in H1 FY25 Net Profit: ₹16.49 crore, up 254% YoY from ₹4.65 crore in H1 FY25

₹16.49 crore, up 254% YoY from ₹4.65 crore in H1 FY25 EPS: ₹1.65 (vs ₹0.47 in H1 FY25)

The improved profitability was driven by benefits of scale, stronger performance in high-margin segments and disciplined cost management.

Operational & Strategic Highlights

· Balanced Revenue Mix (Q2 & H1):

o Educational Technology Services contributed 53.61% (Q2) and 52.70% (H1)

o Assessment & Proctoring Solutions 28.45% (Q2) and 29.61% (H1)

o Learning & Student Success Solutions 12.53% (Q2) and 11.38% (H1)

o Learning Design & Content Solutions 5.40% (Q2) and 6.31% (H1)

· Geographical Diversification:

o North America contributed 63.05% (Q2) and 61.96% (H1)

o Europe & UK 22.52% (Q2) and 23.45% (H1)

o India 5.19% (Q2) and 6.87% (H1)

o Asia ex-India 8.18% (Q2) and 6.73% (H1);

o Australia 1.05% (Q2) and 0.98% (H1)

Client Base Strength & Retention: Top 5 clients contributed 63.88% in Q2, while Top 10 contributed 74.71%, with an average client relationship tenure of 10.9 years among the top 10.

Top 5 clients contributed 63.88% in Q2, while Top 10 contributed 74.71%, with an average client relationship tenure of 10.9 years among the top 10. Strong Financial Position: Net worth increased to ₹387.69 crore, net debt reduced to ₹25.21 crore, and the Company maintained healthy leverage metrics with Net Debt-to-Equity at 0.07x.

Net worth increased to ₹387.69 crore, net debt reduced to ₹25.21 crore, and the Company maintained healthy leverage metrics with Net Debt-to-Equity at 0.07x. Operational Scale & Delivery Strength: Workforce stood at 1,119 employees, supported by stable delivery capabilities across engineering, platform services, assessment operations, and content development.

Workforce stood at 1,119 employees, supported by stable delivery capabilities across engineering, platform services, assessment operations, and content development. Continued Client Expansion: The Company added 8 new clients during this half-year period, reinforcing our relevance across education, assessment, and enterprise segments.

The Company added 8 new clients during this half-year period, reinforcing our relevance across education, assessment, and enterprise segments. Joint AI Taskforce with AQA (UK): Formed a dedicated AI taskforce with AQA to advance secure, ethical, and human-centered AI models for e-marking of handwritten scripts in high-stakes assessments.

Formed a dedicated AI taskforce with AQA to advance secure, ethical, and human-centered AI models for e-marking of handwritten scripts in high-stakes assessments. Strategic Win with VTCT Skills (UK): Secured a major multi-year engagement to deliver VTCT’s next-generation Saras™ e-Testing platform, enabling over 300,000 exams annually across vocational and technical qualifications.

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Mr. Dhananjaya Sudhanva, Managing Director, Excelsoft Technologies, said: “The First Half of FY26 has been a milestone period for us, underscoring the expanding scale and maturity of our business. Our performance reflects healthy, broad-based momentum across key segments, supported by enduring client relationships, sharper execution, and continued investments in technology-led learning solutions under our AI Elevate program.

We are pleased with the strong traction in Educational Technology Services and the sustained uptake of our learning and assessment platforms across global markets. Our geographical mix remains balanced, led by North America and Europe & UK, while India and Asia continue to develop as strategic growth regions. The progress in our Learning & Student Success Solutions business, along with improving profitability, highlights the effectiveness of our initiatives around platform scalability, AI-driven automation, and operational excellence.

Looking ahead, we see significant opportunities driven by the acceleration of digital learning, enterprise skilling, and verification ecosystems worldwide. With a robust balance sheet, deep domain capabilities, and the expanding adoption of our AI Elevate suite across customers, we remain well- positioned to drive sustainable growth, deliver higher value, and deepen our impact across the global learning landscape.”