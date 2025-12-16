Stanley Lifestyles Appoints Venkataramana Seshagirirao Gorti as Joint Managing Director

Bengaluru, Dec 16: Stanley Lifestyles Limited (BSE: 544202 | NSE: STANLEY), one of India’s largest integrated super-premium and luxury furniture manufacturer and retailers, today announced the appointment of Mr. Venkataramana Seshagirirao Gorti (Venkat) as its Joint Managing Director. With an accomplished professional career spanning more than 34 years, Venkat brings extensive global leadership experience and a proven track record of transforming organisations across diverse industries.

Recognised for his strategic acumen and execution excellence, Venkat has consistently driven sustainable and profitable growth in every organisation he has led. His expertise spans business transformation, supply chain optimisation, operational excellence, product innovation, and managing complex global product transfers. He is equally well-regarded for his people-centric leadership style, his ability to build future-ready teams as well as renowned for his thought leadership. Sharing his excitement on the new role, Mr. Venkataramana Seshagirirao Gorti, Joint Managing Director, Stanley Lifestyles Limited, said, “I would be focusing on realising Stanley’s vision through both short- and long-term strategies and pristine execution in this VUCA environment. Focus will also be to continue to invest in manufacturing excellence to make high-quality products that reflect the brand’s heritage, securing the supply chain through vertical integration, retaining top talent, and fostering a high-performance culture. Digitalisation, simplification, and standardisation to be nimble and agile to deliver consistent customer delight would be another area of focus. Along with my key leadership team, the emphasis will be to evaluate the brand’s market position and explore strategic expansion into related areas, potentially through mergers and acquisitions or divestitures, to build resilience. Most importantly, we will aim to balance the long-term vision of building a luxury brand with the public market’s expectations for consistent financial performance, and communicate the value of long-term investments to our investors.”

Expressing confidence in the appointment, Mr. Sunil Suresh, Founder, Stanley Lifestyles Limited, said, “Venkat’s deep global expertise and strong leadership credentials make him the ideal choice to guide Stanley Lifestyles into its next chapter. His people-first approach, strategic vision and proven ability to scale businesses align perfectly with our long-term growth aspirations. We look forward to working closely with him as we continue building a world-class luxury brand.” A Mechanical Engineering graduate and EGMP alumnus from IIM Bangalore, Venkat has held senior leadership positions at globally respected companies including ABB, Oracle, GE, Flextronics, Wipro Hydraulics, Honeywell and Homag. His rich cross-industry exposure covers electrical, electronics, hydraulics, aerospace, and wood-working industries, giving him a holistic understanding of technology-driven businesses. His international experience includes significant assignments across the Middle East, Malaysia, the United States, Brazil, Sweden, Finland, Romania and other key markets. He has successfully led multicultural teams across China, the USA, Mexico and Europe. Venkat is also CPSCM-certified (Certified Purchasing and Supply Chain Management) from Competitors View, Lean & Six Sigma Green Belt certified from GE and Honeywell. Venkat is also a certified Independent Director from IICA. Outside work, he is an avid sports enthusiast and passionate music lover.

Venkat was recognised as one of the Top 100 Inspirational Leaders of Asia in 2022. He was also the Chairperson of FFSC (Furniture Fittings Skill Council) in FY24. With this appointment, Stanley Lifestyles further strengthens its leadership team as it continues to expand its portfolio, enhance operational and manufacturing excellence, and deepen its commitment to delivering credible and consistent luxury experiences to customers.