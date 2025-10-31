Experience Bangalore’s only address for Southern Italian Cuisine at Rosmarino

After the success of LYFE Farm to Fork Restaurant in Whitefield, Chef-Restauranteur Abhijit Saha brings to you his latest creation, Rosmarino Neapolitan Pizza & Trattoria at Carlton Towers, Indira Nagar, an ode to Southern Italy’s soulful cuisine.

From the smoky aroma of wood-fired sourdough garlic breads that fill the air to the intense slow-simmered sauces that mesmerise the palate, Rosmarino draws you into an experience rooted in Chef Saha’s love affair with Italian Cuisine for over three decades. The creative yet authentic menu is focused on the vibrant flavours Southern Italy and real Neapolitan-style pizzas with blistered crusts besides some favourites from other regions of Italy. Each dish is prepared with Chef Saha’s trademark finesse and respect for local and artisanal ingredients.

The heart of Rosmarino lies in its wood-fired sourdough pizzas and indulgent garlic breads which are hand crafted with passion. Try Jay’s Ravello with caramelised onion and goat cheese and Prosciutto di Parma pizza with silky stracciatella cheese. The Sicilian garlic bread with sun-dried tomatoes and capers and Tartufo e Funghi with truffle salsa and mushrooms bring fine ingredients together in perfect harmony.

Small plates like Asparagus & Blue Cheese Arancini and Fig, Salame Napoli & Ricotta Salad with Pomegranate Salsa lead beautifully into handcrafted pastas such as Rigatoni with Lamb Ragu and Pecorino and Fazoletti with Black Truffle. End on a sweet note with Torta Caprese or Cannoli Siciliana, paired with an espresso or dessert wine.

Warm lighting, rustic wooden accents, and vintage Italian posters create a cozy yet refined atmosphere, with indoor and alfresco seating that invite long, unhurried meals.

Rosmarino revives Carlton Towers, where Chef Abhijit Saha brings to life an irresistible Italian journey that is timeless, soulful, and unmistakably refined with his passion.

Venue: Rosmarino Neapolitan Pizza & Trattoria, Carlton Towers, 1 HAL Old Airport Rd, Indiranagar, Kodihalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560008