ICEA and GSA Announce Strategic Collaboration to Strengthen India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem

Bengaluru, October 31, 2025: India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) and Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) today announced a landmark strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating India’s integration into the global semiconductor value chain. The announcement was made at a joint press conference in Bengaluru, coinciding with the India Semiconductor Leadership Roundtable co-organised by ICEA and GSA.

This collaboration represents a significant step in aligning India’s rapidly growing domestic ecosystem with global semiconductor value chains. It seeks to leverage India’s expanding talent base, evolving fab and OSAT infrastructure, and strong policy support to attract global fabless companies and innovators to co-create in India.

By combining ICEA’s deep engagement with India’s policy and manufacturing ecosystem and GSA’s extensive international network of semiconductor leaders, the partnership aims to facilitate cross-border collaboration, strengthen supply chain diversification, and advance India’s position as a key contributor to the global semiconductor industry.

India Semiconductor Leadership Roundtable 2025

As part of this collaboration, ICEA and GSA jointly convened the inaugural India Semiconductor Leadership Roundtable at the Leela Palace, Bengaluru, a closed-door dialogue, among global and Indian semiconductor leaders, and senior policymakers, designed to: Explore how global fabless companies can leverage India’s growing fabrication, OSAT, and ATMP ecosystem; Building Indian semiconductor design champions and strengthening the fabless ecosystem to converge seamlessly with emerging domestic manufacturing; and Identify opportunities to grow domestic silicon consumption by linking design with local manufacturing across automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial segments; and

India Semiconductor Leadership Summit 2026

Building on this collaboration, ICEA and GSA will jointly organise the India Semiconductor Leadership Summit in 2026 (date to be confirmed). The Summit will bring together the global fabless ecosystem, design innovators, and technology leaders to engage directly with India’s emerging fabs and OSAT/ATMP units, showcasing India’s expanding semiconductor manufacturing base and design leadership.

Under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), the Government of India has approved an outlay of Rs. 76,000 crore (approx. USD 10 billion) to build semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystems. Around ten projects with investment commitments of nearly Rs. 1.6 lakh crore about (USD 18.2 billion), including a fabrication unit, ATMP/OSAT facilities, and compound-semiconductor initiatives have already been sanctioned, signalling strong implementation momentum.

The ICEA-GSA collaboration will strategically complement these initiatives by fostering global visibility and design leadership – pillars critical to the success of these investments.

Quotes

Mr. Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA “India’s semiconductor journey stands at an inflection point. With the right policy architecture and global partnerships, we are laying the foundation for a self-sustaining and globally competitive ecosystem. Our collaboration with GSA is a strategic step towards positioning India as a vital node in global semiconductor value chains, where design, manufacturing, and innovation converge. This partnership will help translate India’s policy vision into enduring industrial capacity and global leadership.”

Ms. Jodi Shelton, CEO, Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) “At GSA, we believe that collaboration is the cornerstone of progress. Our partnership with ICEA and ISM reflects a shared commitment to connect India’s dynamic innovation with the global semiconductor ecosystem. Together, we can empower India’s role in design, manufacturing, and talent, while fostering meaningful global linkages that strengthen resilience and shared growth across the entire value chains.”

Dr. Randhir Thakur, Chair, ICEA Semiconductor Leadership Forum and MD & CEO, Tata Electronics “With strong government policy support, India is fast emerging as an attractive destination for global semiconductor advancements. This partnership between ICEA and GSA, with the support from ISM, is poised to further the momentum by bringing the global and Indian semiconductor ecosystems closer, delivering unique value to customers, design companies, manufacturers, and suppliers. The domestic semiconductor industry in India is the next growth frontier offering resilience and competitive advantage to global players and their supply chains. ICEA and GSA bring rich experience of working with the companies and governments to advance the semiconductor and electronics industry and I am sure their collaboration will help India move up the global semiconductor value chain. Tata Electronics is excited to work with ICEA, GSA and the government to make India a vibrant destination for global customers.”

Mr. Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India & CEO, India Semiconductor Mission “The ICEA–GSA collaboration is both timely and strategic. It connects the global fabless ecosystem with India’s growing design and manufacturing base, creating a pathway for nurturing Indian fabless champions, upcoming Indian foundries and packaging units. Such partnerships are essential to address the industry’s core needs — access to technology, talent, and trusted global linkages. This engagement will play a pivotal role in accelerating execution under the India Semiconductor Mission and advancing India’s vision to become an integral and reliable partner in the global semiconductor value chain.”