As temperatures fall and households across the UK turn their heating back on, many boilers are pushed to their limits. According to boiler expert Gordon Wallis from Your NRG, simple mistakes made during the

winter months could cost homeowners hundreds of pounds in repairs and energy bills.

Gordon explained that most heating issues can be avoided with regular maintenance and good habits.

“People often forget about their boilers until something goes wrong,” he said. “Carrying out small checks and following simple routines can make a big difference to performance, efficiency and long-term reliability.”

1. Skipping annual servicing

Gordon said that one of the biggest mistakes is neglecting a yearly service.

“An annual service ensures your boiler is running safely and efficiently,” he explained. “It also helps to identify small faults before they become serious problems. Skipping a service can lead to unexpected breakdowns and higher energy costs.”

2. Turning the heating off completely

Many households switch their heating off entirely in an effort to save money, but Gordon warned that this approach can cause damage.

“If you leave your system off for long periods, the pipes can freeze or the components can seize up,” he said. “Running your heating for short intervals, even at a low temperature, helps keep everything working properly.”

3. Setting the thermostat too high

Gordon advised against cranking up the thermostat when it feels particularly cold.

“Setting the temperature too high does not heat your home any faster,” he said. “It just makes the system use more energy. Keeping it between 18 and 21 degrees is usually the most efficient balance.”

4. Blocking radiators and vents

Furniture and curtains placed too close to radiators can prevent heat from circulating effectively.

“Radiators need space to distribute heat evenly around the room,” Gordon explained. “If they are blocked, your boiler has to work harder, which increases wear and energy use.”

5. Ignoring pressure levels and air in the system

Many homeowners overlook basic maintenance checks such as pressure levels or bleeding radiators.

“If pressure is too low or air becomes trapped, your heating will not work properly,” Gordon said. “A quick check once a month helps to keep your system running efficiently. Most boilers should stay between one and two bars of pressure.”

Gordon also encouraged households to prepare early rather than waiting for problems to arise in the middle of winter.

“The busiest time for boiler engineers is when the cold snap hits,” he added. “A few minutes of maintenance now can prevent days without heating and expensive repair bills later.”