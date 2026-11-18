VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov 18 — ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, today announced a ChatGPT Sales plugin inside ChatGPT Work that brings ZoomInfo’s own interactive views into the conversation. It means sellers can build target lists, find in-market accounts, prepare for meetings and enrich files without leaving the ChatGPT chat interface.

Until now, ChatGPT answers about prospects arrived as text, and a seller who wanted to act on them had to rebuild the work in another tool. With the ZoomInfo plugin, the answer comes back as a working view. A seller who asks ChatGPT for operations leaders at US logistics companies sees a list builder with those filters applied, can refine the results, check reach details, enrich the contacts they choose and save the list as an audience.

The plugin builds on the ChatGPT MCP server launched earlier this year, and includes seven workflows like a daily brief of today’s meetings and account signals, a list builder that starts from the team’s ideal customer profiles, and a signals view of scoops and intent surges.

“With the ZoomInfo plugin in ChatGPT, a seller can go from a question to a working list, a prepared meeting or a clear next step without rebuilding the work in another tool,” said Dennis Sevilla, Chief Strategy Officer at ZoomInfo. “ZoomInfo’s GTM Context Graph keeps those answers tied to verified data and the same governance that applies across ZoomInfo’s UI.”

“It’s an exciting moment for sales teams because AI is starting to connect the dots the way they’ve long wanted it to. By bringing information from tools like ZoomInfo into ChatGPT for Sales, we’re helping teams work more efficiently and build a clearer, shared understanding of their customers,” said Arpan Shah, GM, Technology Vertical at OpenAI.

The plugin is built on GTM.AI, ZoomInfo’s headless layer. GTM.AI connects to the GTM Context Graph, an identity-resolved graph of 100 million companies, 500 million contacts and billions of signals, through an API, MCP, or CLI.

The ChatGPT plugin is one of many ways customers reach ZoomInfo headlessly through GTM.AI, but also removes the need for building microapps across less technical audiences. The same platform connects to Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Gong and customer-built agents on Claude and other MCP-compatible assistants.