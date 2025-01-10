Fenesta expands its retail presence in New Delhi

New Delhi, 10th January 2025: Fenesta, India’s largest Windows and Doors Brand which is also the market leader in its segment, reinforced its retail expansion with the opening of another showroom. The exclusive showroom, JSR Enterprises, located at E-40 Girdhari Lal Goswami Marg, Near Union Bank of India, Naraina Vihar, New Delhi – 110028 brings the best in class Aluminum windows and Doors, uPVC Windows & Door and Solid Panel Doors.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saket Jain, Business Head, Fenesta said, “Our strong commitment towards our customers and a diverse product range are the key drivers of our consistent growth. Each new showroom reflects the trust our customers have in us, reaffirming our dedication to providing exceptional service. These showrooms are more than just spaces; they’re dynamic places for customers to explore our products, understand our brand, and make informed choices. Opening our latest showroom is a significant step in our mission to expand nationwide.”

With this launch, Fenesta marks another milestone to ensure an interactive and informative buying experience for our existing and potential customers. Fenesta Showrooms have been successfully contributing to a significant customer reach and positioning as a market leader. With the rapid growth in Aluminum windows and Doors, uPVC Windows & Door and Solid Panel Doors categories in India, the brand endeavors to further increase its market share and maintain its leadership position in future.

He further added that “With unwavering support and unwavering belief from our partners and stakeholders, we have reached this remarkable standpoint. Our journey thus far has been nothing short of extraordinary, and now we stand poised for accelerated growth in the years ahead. This pinnacle of success has been achieved through the synergy of a robust marketing strategy, a diverse array of products, and a resolute focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. Every aspect of our approach is meticulously designed to cultivate engagement, impart knowledge, and create lasting memories for our valued customers.”

The Fenesta showroom located at E-40 Girdhari Lal Goswami Marg.Near Union Bank of India, Naraina Vihar, New Delhi – 110028 showcases a range of products from windows, doors and various design and color possibilities. With this launch, Fenesta is now servicing 900 locations.

Fenesta is the only company in India to control the entire supply chain starting from the making of uPVC that goes into making the profile, to installation of end product, as well as after sales service. The range of products is specially designed in the UK and Austria to give consumers a well-engineered but contemporary style.

The products at Fenesta go through stringent tests and quality checks at every step to ensure performance in India’s varied and extreme climates. Fenesta products are immensely popular amongst leading builders, architects and interior designers across the country for its noise insulating, rain insulating, and dust proof features without compromise on aesthetics.