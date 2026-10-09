Fischer Medical Ventures Appoints Three Senior Advisors to Strengthen Healthcare Innovation

Fischer Medical Ventures Limited (“FMV” or “the Group”) has appointed three distinguished Senior Advisors Prof. Dr Zhe Lin, Prof. Dr Parasuraman Padmanabhan and Prof. Dr Iype Cherian to strengthen its expertise across medical technology, diagnostics, imaging, artificial intelligence and healthcare innovation.

India is the Group’s largest operating base and is home to its manufacturing facility at the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone in Visakhapatnam, as well as Time Medical International Ventures, the Group’s material subsidiary and the first Indian company recognised by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for manufacturing MRI systems in India. The Group also has companies in preventive and digital health and life sciences.

Prof. Dr Parasuraman Padmanabhan, PhD, FRSC, is a molecular imaging and nanomedicine researcher with more than 30 years of experience across India, the USA, Singapore and Hungary. He is currently Research Professor at the Faculty of Medicine, Semmelweis University, Budapest. His expertise includes cognitive neuroimaging, multimodal molecular imaging, imaging probe development, nanotheranostics, drug discovery, stem cell and regenerative biology, and image processing. He has published approximately 170 peer-reviewed papers and 20 book chapters and was elected Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry in 2023.

Prof. Dr Zhe Lin is a scientist, inventor and serial entrepreneur specialising in biochip technologies, mechanobiology and AI-enabled medical diagnostics. He holds a PhD in Medical Science and Technology from ETH Zurich and a First-Class Honours degree in Bio-Engineering from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. He is CEO and Co-founder of Cell4D and Co-founder and Scientific Advisor to CVDetect. His work spans single-cell screening, precision oncology, thrombosis detection and AI-enabled diagnostics, and includes multiple inventions and patent applications.

Prof. Dr Iype Cherian, MCh (Neurosurgery), is an internationally recognised neurosurgeon, microsurgical anatomist, inventor and educator. He is Director of Neurosciences at Parul Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Vadodara, and Director of the Institute of Neurosciences at KIMS, Karad. He is known for cisternostomy, a microsurgical technique introduced in 2013 for severe traumatic brain injury. His technology portfolio includes ultramicroneurosurgery, exoscope-based surgery and AI-enhanced visualisation, as well as devices and instruments for neurosurgical applications.