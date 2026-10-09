TTF Hyderabad 2026 Opens, Bringing Together Destinations from India and Overseas

Hyderabad, 09th Oct 2026: TTF Hyderabad 2026, part of India’s oldest and largest travel trade show network, opened today at Hall 2, HITEX Exhibition Centre, bringing destinations, hospitality brands and travel businesses together for three days of destination showcases, trade meetings and consumer engagement.

Organised by Fairfest Media, the 2026 edition features 150+ exhibitors from 15+ Indian states and seven countries, including seven state tourism boards, and is expected to attract 5,000+ travel trade professionals. The show presents destinations, hospitality products, travel services and travel technology across leisure, pilgrimage, group, corporate and MICE travel.

TTF Hyderabad 2026 was inaugurated by Shri Jupally Krishna Rao, Hon’ble Minister of Tourism & culture and Archaeology, Government of Telangana, Shri Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, Smt. Kranthi Valluru, IAS, Managing Director, Telangana Tourism Development Corporation Limited and Shri L. Ranjeet Nayak, IFS, Director of Tourism, Government of Telangana, Mr. Vikas Gupta, Director Tourism, Department of Tourism, Government of Jammu & Kashmir along with the senior representatives of the Travel trade industry.

Thailand is the Feature Country and Telangana Tourism the Host State. Jammu & Kashmir and Goa are Partner States, with Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and Punjab as Feature States, each presenting its destinations alongside private-sector partners from the state. International participation comes from Thailand, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Maldives and Cambodia.

According to Mr. Sanjiv Agarwal, Chairman & CEO, Fairfest Media: “Travel to some parts of the world is disrupted at the moment, and Indian travellers have not stopped travelling. They are travelling within India and to short-haul destinations, and they are spending more when they do. The floor at TTF Hyderabad, with seven state tourism boards and seven countries, is a direct reflection of where that demand is. Hyderabad is one of the fastest-growing source markets in the South, and the trade here is buying for the festive and winter season right now.”

Opening day

A highlight of the inaugural ceremony was the launch of the Bathukamma Festival poster by Shri Jupally Krishna Rao, Hon’ble Minister for Tourism, Culture and Archaeology, Government of Telangana. The Minister invited people to actively participate in the celebrations, highlighting Bathukamma as an important part of Telangana’s cultural heritage and festive traditions.

The opening day saw active engagement across the floor, with exhibitors meeting travel agents, tour operators and buyers from Hyderabad, Telangana and neighbouring markets. Skål International Hyderabad hosted the panel “Hyderabad to the World: Can Telangana Become India’s Next Global Tourism Powerhouse?”. VIHARI OTT previewed its Sri Satya Vietnam Series, featuring television personality Sri Satya, ahead of the platform’s launch in November 2026.

Private-sector exhibitors include Indus Valley Ayurvedic Centre, STIC Travel Group, Unwild Planet, UHM, BestAsia Travel Co. Ltd., DPauls.com, Lohono Stays, TAHAT, Amaari Beach Resort and Marigold Regency, among many other travel, hospitality and tourism brands. The show is supported by SKÅL International Hyderabad, ETAA, TAAI, TAFI, ADTOI, IATTE, ABTO, IATO, TOAI, TTAA, TOAT, TTAT, UFTC, SIGTOA, Karnataka Tourism Society, TTTHA, TAAC, SIMA, TAAK, MTA, NIMA, TIA and GTTAA.

Continuing on 10 and 11 October

B2B access continues across both days, with B2C access during the final one and a half days, so exhibitors can meet the trade and connect directly with travellers ahead of the festive and winter season.

Event Details

Event: TTF Hyderabad 2026

Dates: 9, 10 & 11 October 2026

Venue: Hall 2, HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad