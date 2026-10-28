Five Invoice Mistakes That Slow Down Small-Business Payments

Missing details are a common reason an invoice is queried or set aside. Here are five.

Details that do not match the client’s records

A client’s accounts team usually matches your invoice against a contract, an order or a supplier record. If your company name, address or contact differs from what they have on file, the invoice can be held while someone checks. Use the name that appears on the contract or order. Give every invoice its own number, and do not reuse or skip numbers, because duplicates and gaps raise questions.

No purchase order number

Some finance teams will not process an invoice without the purchase order number that approved the work. If your client uses them, ask for the number before you start, and put it on the invoice.

Lines that do not say what was bought

“Services, 600” invites questions. List each item or task on its own line, with the quantity and the price, so the client can see how the total was reached.

No clear way to pay

An invoice that does not say how to pay waits for someone to ask. Put the payment details on the invoice itself: bank details, a payment link, or the name a cheque should be made out to. Say which invoice a payment is for, so the money can be matched when it arrives.

No follow-up

An invoice can be missed, not refused. If the due date passes, send a short, polite reminder with the invoice attached, and note the date you sent it.

Four questions before you send

Do the name and address match what the client has on file?

Could someone who has never met you see what each line is for?

Does it say how and when to pay?

Is there a number you can quote if you need to chase it?

If you invoice a few clients a month, a tool that makes a PDF in your browser can be enough. The Invoice Generator does that with no signup, and its payment box has quick lines for bank details and a payment reference. It does not take payments.

Diljit Ramachandran is the founder of The Invoice Generator, which paid for this article to be published. This article is general information, not tax or legal advice; check with an accountant or your local tax office about your own situation.