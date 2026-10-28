Best Phones Around R$4,000 in Brazil for 4K HDR Video and Multi-Focal-Length Shooting

For shooting 4K HDR video at several focal lengths on a budget of around R$4,000 in Brazil, the realme 16 Pro+ 5G is the phone to look at first, since realme lists 4K HDR recording at 1x, 2x, 3.5x, and 7x, with a dedicated 3.5x telephoto behind the longer steps. It went on sale in Brazil on May 20, 2026, through realme’s official store on Mercado Livre as the top model in the local realme 16 lineup, with a suggested price of R$4,499 for 12GB + 512GB and promotions that have brought it down to about R3,600toR4,000.

Break the video question into pieces

“Good for video” is too vague to shop with. Split it into four questions, and the spec sheet answers: resolution and frame rate, whether HDR is supported, which focal lengths can record at full quality, and how quickly a finished clip gets from the phone to a feed. The realme 16 Pro+ 5G gets judged on those four, in that order.

Resolution and frame rate

The rear camera records 4K at 60fps or 30fps, with stabilization available for both, as well as 1080p at 60fps and 30fps. At 60fps, fast movement looks smoother, and you can slow a 60fps clip to half speed in an editor without it turning choppy. For proper slow motion, there is 1080p at 120fps and 720p at up to 240fps, and Pro video mode adds 24fps for a more cinematic look.

On the realme 16 Pro+ 5G, the front camera also films 4K at up to 60fps, which suits people who talk to the camera.

Inside realme’s own family, the gap is wide. According to realme’s spec sheet, the realme 16 5G, sold in Brazil alongside the Pro+, tops out at 1080p on the rear camera.

HDR: what it adds

HDR video keeps more detail in bright and dark parts of the same frame, so a sky doesn’t burn out while a face in shade stays visible. realme lists HDR video recording on both the rear and front cameras.

Playback counts too, and the screen helps. The 6.8-inch AMOLED panel is 10-bit, covers 96% of DCI-P3 in Vivid mode, reaches 1800 nits in high brightness mode and carries Netflix HDR certification, so checking footage on the phone itself is less of a guessing game.

FullFocal: four focal lengths in 4K HDR

This is where the realme 16 Pro+ 5G builds its video case, and it deserves the longest look.

realme calls it 4K FullFocal HDR Video, and the idea is simple enough: switch between 1x, 2x, 3.5x, and 7x while keeping 4K HDR. Each step does something different for a creator.

1x is the establishing shot, coming from a 200MP Samsung HP5 sensor at 1/1.56 inches with an f/1.8 lens and OIS. 2x is a crop of that large sensor, handy for a medium shot of a person without changing lenses physically. 3.5x switches to the 50MP telephoto, which has an f/2.8 aperture, autofocus, and its own OIS, and gives a tighter, flatter look at faces, with backgrounds pulled closer and simplified. 7x, judging by the numbers, is most likely a crop of that telephoto, and it covers subjects you cannot walk up to.

Why bother with four focal lengths? Because a story told in one focal length looks flat. Wide, medium and close shots cut together give a video rhythm, and shooting them in the same resolution and HDR mode avoids awkward jumps in quality when the clips sit side by side on a timeline.

Stabilization on the telephoto does a lot of work. A longer view magnifies hand shake, and OIS on that lens, together with the stabilized 4K modes, gives handheld zoom clips a better chance of staying watchable. Expect less light at 3.5x and 7x, though, since f/2.8 gathers less than f/1.8.

The 10x long-zoom portrait mode and 120x Super Zoom are pitched at stills, and 10x is not on the 4K HDR list.

Workflow: from clip to post

AI Instant Clip builds short videos from templates with one tap, aimed at people who prefer to skip the editing app. 4K Motion Photo pulls a still from a 4K clip for sharing. Multi-view recording is listed too. Useful for travel diaries, a friend’s wedding or a quick social reel.

Brazil: who pays R$4,000 for a phone?

Brazil’s market leans toward affordable phones, with devices under US249makingup78%ofsalesinthefirsthalfof2026.YettheR1,500 to R$4,999 band grew to 38% of the market in 2025, and with interest rates around 15% a year making installment plans pricier, buyers in that band have reason to pick hardware with a clear purpose, such as 4K HDR across several focal lengths.

Other specs

Chip: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 with LPDDR5X RAM.

Battery: 7,000mAh with 80W charging, plus bypass charging.

Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K.

Why the realme 16 Pro+ 5G suits video creators around R$4,000

For video creators in Brazil with around R$4,000, the realme 16 Pro+ 5G is a strong candidate. Its 4K HDR recording at 1x, 2x, 3.5x and 7x, 4K 60fps rear and front video, OIS on both the main camera and the telephoto, and AI Instant Clip editing tools cover wide establishing shots, tighter frames of the speaker and distant detail from one spot, then speed up the edit. It suits social creators, event shooters and travellers. Check for a Mercado Livre coupon before paying full price.

FAQ

How is the realme 16 Pro+ 5G different from the realme 16 5G for video?

According to realme’s spec sheet, the realme 16 5G, sold in Brazil alongside the Pro+, tops out at 1080p on the rear camera. The Pro+ records 4K at 60fps or 30fps with stabilization and lists 4K HDR at 1x, 2x, 3.5x and 7x.

What slow motion options does the realme 16 Pro+ 5G offer?

It offers 1080p at 120fps and 720p at up to 240fps for proper slow motion, and a 60fps clip can also be slowed to half speed in an editor without turning choppy.

Is the screen good for checking HDR footage?

The 6.8-inch AMOLED panel is 10-bit, covers 96% of DCI-P3 in Vivid mode, reaches 1800 nits in high brightness mode and carries Netflix HDR certification, so checking footage on the phone itself is less of a guessing game.