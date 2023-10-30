Flagging a Unique Train Journey to Take the G20 New Delhi Declaration Across India

Bangalore, October 30, 2023: To take the message of the G20 New Delhi Declaration and in line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of Janbhagidari and inclusive growth, a unique entrepreneurship train journey across India – Jagriti G20 Startup20 2023 – flagged off from Mumbai.

The mission of the Jagriti G20 Startup20 Yatra 2023 is to take the Delhi Declaration across the nation before passing on the baton to Brazil, who will be assuming the G20 Presidency at the end of November. Key themes of the Yatra are Inclusive Entrepreneurship and Women-led Development while focusing on Digital Transformation, Culture, Enabling Ecosystems, and Cross-border Collaboration.

These key tenets of the Delhi Declaration will be amplified through seven mega events as part of the Jagriti G20 Startup G20 Yatra. These mega-events are planned in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Varanasi, Deoria, Delhi (two events), and Gandhinagar, with senior leaders gracing these events.

This unique train will travel 8000 km across India, concluding in Mumbai on 10th November. 450 participants, including 70 from the G20 nations will be part of the entrepreneurship train journey. Through the Yatra, participants will gain exposure to the Indian and international enterprise and innovation ecosystem, acquiring insights into inclusive practices and global networking.

The Yatra is supported by the State Bank of India, the largest financial institution in the country, which believes in transforming the country through entrepreneurship promotion.

Mr. Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI said, “We are happy to collaborate with the Jagriti G20 Startup20 Yatra, as it resonates deeply with SBI’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship in the country and participating in Women-led developmental initiatives. This initiative mirrors our focus on creating a diverse and inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem, driving economic growth and social progress.”

After the Yatra, the baton will be passed on to Brazil by taking water from the rivers of India, and the Ganga to Brazil. Brazil is planning an Amazon Yatra as part of the Startup 20 efforts in the country, along the lines of the Jagriti Yatra.