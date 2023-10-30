JSW One Homes launches first studio in Indore

Indore October 30, 2023: JSW One Homes, the tech-enabled home construction solutions arm of JSW One Platforms and part of US$ 23 billion JSW Group has launched its first home studio in Indore. This is part of JSW One Homes’ entry in the Madhya Pradesh market expanding its network of six studios across four states.

The newly launched 1,320 square feet JSW Homes Studio in Vijay Nagar, Indore will serve as a one-stop destination for all home construction needs of customers planning to build their own house. JSW One Homes has partnered with premium sanitary ware brand, TOTO to offer a premium sanitary ware collection to home buyers at the Indore studio. The JSW Home Studio consists of four parts “Educate, Evaluate, Curate, Recommend” which serve every requirement of customers. The studio‘s Educate section showcases a deconstructed home through multiple installations to help customers visualize their dream home. The Curate zone offers them an assortment of JSW and partner brands materials available to choose from for their dream home. JSW One Homes’ customer service-oriented team facilitates detailed discussions between their representatives and customers at the studio’s customer conference and meeting rooms to ensure transparency at all stages.

Madhya Pradesh real estate is a mixed bag of apartments, villas and independent houses. Multiple industrial and residential schemes have been invigorating the city and fueling Indore’s real estate economy. Due to its central location and connectivity to multiple metros and state capitals, Indore has seen a steadily increasing demand for individual home construction.

Commenting on its new Homes Studio in Indore, Mr. Gaurav Sachdeva, CEO of JSW One Platforms said, “Madhya Pradesh is an important market for JSW One considering the increasingly strong demand it generates for independent homes. The launch of JSW One Homes studio in Indore marks our entry into central India after the successful launch of 5 studios in Southern India.”

JSW One Homes offers complete transparency in the home construction process with live project tracking while ensuring quality construction materials and on-time delivery. This makes JSW One Home Studio an ideal place to turn the dream of a home into reality.